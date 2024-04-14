Results from the 2024 Corn Palace Relays track and field meet
Apr. 13—Corn Palace Relays results
Saturday at Joe Quintal Field
No team scores kept. Top-eight finishers listed where applicable.
Open
100: 1T. Austin Gobel, 11.31, Yankton
1T. Josh Myers, 11.31, Sioux Falls Lincoln
3. Thackary Hansen, 11.42, Huron
4. Nathan McCormick, 11.45, Mitchell
5. Avery Ligon, 11.51, Aberdeen Central
6. James Deckert, 11.63, Ethan/Parkston
7. Chase Ulrich, 12.67, Sioux Falls Lincoln
200: 1. Griffin Fischer, 22.27, Sioux Falls Lincoln
2. Mikey Roche, 22.56, Sioux Falls Lincoln
3. Nathan McCormick, 22.97, Mitchell
4. Austin Gobel, 23.20, Yankton
5. Thackeray Hansen, 23.26, Huron
6. Mark Deckert, 23.59, Ethan/Parkston
7. Isaac Jarovski, 23.69, Sioux Falls Lincoln
8. Carson Vanden Berge, 23.73, Platte-Geddes
400: 1. Bennett Wassenaar, 51.04, Sioux Falls Christian
2. Nathan McCormick, 51.06, Mitchell
3. Isaac Herrboldt, 51.49, Sioux Falls Lincoln
4. Mark Deckert, 52.77, Ethan/Parkston
5. Max Cook, 52.94, Gregory
6. Lantz Bass, 52.99, Kimball/White Lake
7. Dylan Payer, 53.07, Yankton
8. Brant Wassenaar, 53.14, Sioux Falls Christian
800: 1. David VanVeen, 2:02.40, Aberdeen Central
2. Alex Oberloh, 2:03.17, Sioux Falls Christian
3. Karson Keiser, 2:04.03, Winner
4. Collin Peck, 2:04.18, Sioux Falls Lincoln
5. Tyrus Needles, 2.07.10, Sioux Falls Lincoln
6. Holden Jelen, 2:07.86, Tea Area
7. Kellen Brozik, 2:08.19, Winner
8. Daniel Leiferman, 2:08.56, KWL
1,600: 1. Dylan Payer, 4:24.83, Yankton
2. Silas Holdeman, 4:36.39, Mitchell Christian
3. Levi Vander Leest, 4:37.14, Sioux Falls Christian
4. Tyrus Needles, 4:37.32, Sioux Falls Lincoln
5. Tate DeVries, 4:41.17, Aberdeen Central
6. Finn Adams, 4:41.50, Gregory
7. Esten Foss, 4:44.60, Aberdeen Central
8. Daniel Leiferman, 4:44.70, KWL
3,200: 1. Miles Lechtenberg, 10:00.30, Sioux Falls Lincoln
2. Joseph Levesque, 10:17.17, Sioux Falls Lincoln
3. Hunter Patton, 10:17.45, Mitchell
4. Cole Schellpfeffer, 10:18.84, Sioux Falls Lincoln
5. Aemil Nelsen, 10:21.03, Sioux Falls Lincoln
6. Abram Chance, 10:25.44, Yankton
7. Tate DeVries, 10:29.18, Aberdeen Central
8. Harrison Krajewski, 10:32.81, Yankton
110 hurdles: 1. Cale Haselhorst, 15.90, Yankton
2. Marcus Martens, 15.99, Sioux Falls Lincoln
3. Dawson Holthe, 16.53, Sioux Falls Christian
4. Evan Abild, 17.22, Sioux Falls Lincoln
5. Spencer Melius, 17.27, Faulkton Area
6. Dawood Toto, 18.00, Tea Area
300 hurdles: 1. Colby Dauwen, 42.61, Aberdeen Central
2. Aiden Buys, 42.98, Sioux Falls Christian
3. Marcus Martens, 43.55, Sioux Falls Lincoln
4. Jack Podoll, 43.62, Aberdeen Central
5. Kyson Fayant, 43.71, Aberdeen Central
6. Evan Abild, 44.20, Sioux Falls Lincoln
7. Cale Haselhorst, 44.65, Yankton
8. Gabe Fite, 45.01, Platte-Geddes
High jump: 1. Daniel Mitchell, 6-04, Gregory
2. Tyler Bain, 6-02, Aberdeen Central
3. Will Alder, 6-02, Sioux Falls Lincoln
4. Colt Keiser, 6-00, Gregory
5. Dexter Johnson, 5-10, Sioux Falls Lincoln
6T. Ahmed Eltayeb, 5-10, Sioux Falls Lincoln
6T. Gage Hohn, 5-10, Ethan/Parkston
8T. William Rounds, 5-08, Yankton
8T. Colton Smith, 5-08, Mitchell
Pole vault: 1. Carter Harris, 12-00, Mitchell
2. Lance Dannenbring, 11-06, Yankton
3. Evan Sichmeller, 11-06, Aberdeen Central
4. Dawson DeKam, 11-06, Sioux Falls Lincoln
5. Mason Bolkema, 11-06, Sioux Falls Lincoln
6. Cameron Wiens, 11-06, Tea Area
7. Parker Bailey, 11-06, Platte-Geddes
8. William Rounds, 11-00, Yankton
Class AA
4x100: 1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (Dreavin Hodge, Josh Myers, Mikey Roche, Chase Ulrich), 43.44
2. Platte-Geddes, 45.10
3. Yankton, 45.18
4. Aberdeen Central, 45.73
5. Sioux Falls Christian, 45.77
6. Mitchell, 45.79
7. Huron, 48.12
4x200: 1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (Chase Ulrich, Ben Burchett, Liam Van Roekel, Mikey Roche), 1:30.24
2. Yankton, 1:32.83
3. Platte-Geddes, 1:33.92
4. Sioux Falls Christian, 1:34.97
5. Aberdeen Central, 1:36.97
6. Mitchell, 1:38.60
7. Huron, 1:40.27
4x400: 1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (Griffin Fischer, Isaac Jarovski, Mikey Roche, Liam Van Roekel), 3:32.93
2. Aberdeen Central, 3:36.37
3. Sioux Falls Christian, 3:37.66
4. Yankton, 3:39.06
5. Mitchell, 3:46.69
4x800: 1. Sioux Falls Christian (Bennett Wassenaar, Jackson Prins, Levi Vander Leest, Alex Oberloh), 8:16.44
2. Aberdeen Central, 8:31.96
3. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 8:34.44
4. Mitchell, 8:51.71
5. Mitchell Christian, 8:54.30
6. Yankton, 9:30.28
Medley: 1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (Randy Nimely, Marcus Martens, Isaac Herrboldt, Aemil Nelsen): 3:47.85
2. Yankton, 3:48.73
3. Aberdeen Central, 3:58.00
4. Sioux Falls Christian, 4:01.26
5. Huron, 4:09.81
Long jump: 1. James Deckert, 21-09.25, Ethan/Parkston
2. Austin Gobel, 20-06.75, Yankton
3. Isaac Jarovski, 20-06.25, Sioux Falls Lincoln
4. Tucker Gilmore, 19-10.50, Yankton
5. Will Prunty, 19-07.75, Mitchell
6. Kellan Odell, 19-04.75, Mitchell
7. Cale Haselhorst, 18-10.00, Yankton
8. Maddox Johnson, 18-09.50, Sioux Falls Christian
Triple jump: 1. Tucker Gilmore, 40-04.75, Yankton
2. Grant Fritz, 40-00.75, Aberdeen Central
3. Ahmed Eltayeb, 39-07.00, Sioux Falls Lincoln
4. Kellan Odell, 37-09.75, Mitchell
5. Cale Haselhorst, 37-09.50, Yankton
6. Boas Yoweli, 37-04.75, Sioux Falls Lincoln
7. Gage Dirksen, 37-00.50, Mitchell
8. Elijah Myers, 35-11.75, Sioux Falls Lincoln
Shot put: 1. Paul Hoekman, 59-10.50, Sioux Falls Christian
2. Kai Buchanan, 53-04.00, Sioux Falls Lincoln
3. Bryan Ramirez, 50-01.50, Huron
4. Ben Heiberger, 49-07.50, Sioux Falls Lincoln
5. Marcus Furth, 46-11.00, Sioux Falls Christian
6. Evan Hauer, 46-10.50, Aberdeen Central
7. Maddux Munson, 46-05.00, Sioux Falls Christian
8. Tayden Fesler, 45-08.00, Sioux Falls Lincoln
Discus: 1. Paul Hoekman, 154-11, Sioux Falls Christian
2. Bryan Ramirez, 147-04, Huron
3. Nick Popkes, 134-07, Sioux Falls Christian
4. Jack Bertsch, 133-00, Aberdeen Central
5. Kai Buchanan, 130-02, Sioux Falls Lincoln
6. Cayden Wavrunek, 129-03, Yankton
7. Tayden Fesler, 123-02, Sioux Falls Lincoln
8. Samson Flakus, 121-08, Aberdeen Central
Javelin: 1. Lance Dannenbring, 153-09, Yankton
2. Tate Schafer, 153-00, Sioux Falls Lincoln
3. Amani Adams, 140-00, Sioux Falls Christian
4. Kolby Hofer, 138-07, Huron
5. Tyson Pfitzer, 137-11, Huron
6. Mason Kempf, 134-00, Mitchell
7. Jett Carlson, 131-04, Aberdeen Central
8. Jaxon Ladner, 130-02, Aberdeen Central
Class A
4x100: 1. Gregory (Park Sinclair, Daniel Mitchell, Noah Bearshield, Mason Janek), 46.86
2. Burke, 48.44
3. Tea Area, 50.66
4. Ethan/Parkston, 52.08
4x200: 1. Tea Area (Carter Christensen, Kayl Broderson, Jeremy Wiens, Kayden Williamson), 1:36.02
2. Gregory, 1:36.07
3. Burke 1:43.63
4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 1:44.64
4x400: 1. Tea Area (Chase Deboer, Jacob Mueller, Holden Jelen, Peyton Sieber), 3:41.17
2. MVP, 3:42.46
3. Platte-Geddes, 3:47.40
4. Gregory, 3:55.48
5. Burke, 4:01.87
6. Faulkton Area, 4:10.37
4x800: 1. Ethan/Parkston (Gage Hohn, David Brock, Reco Muilenburg, Evan Bartelt), 8:45.44
2. Gregory, 9:27.01
3. Faulkton Area, 9:36.59
Medley: 1. Winner (Zac Olson, Jackson Bachmann, Kellen Brozik, Karson Keiser), 3:46.70
2. Gregory, 4:08.13
3. MVP, 4:11.81
4. Tea Area, 4:15.30
5. Ethan/Parkston, 4:16.94
Long jump: 1. Hayden Sprik, 18-09.75, Platte-Geddes
2. Kayden Williamson, 18-07.25, Tea Area
3. Noah Bearshield, 18-06.25, Gregory
4. Joseph Tegethoff, 17-08.50, Mitchell Christian
5. Eli Ekroth, 17-07.75, Gregory
6. Dawood Toto, 17-06.25, Tea Area
7. Trevor Sweet, 16-06.00, MVP
8. Ryen Leamons, 16-05.50, MVP
Triple jump: 1. Jhett Eklund, 40-06.50, Gregory
2. Cole Sandland, 37-10.75, MVP
3. Riley Mayer, 37-10.25, MVP
4. Kayl Broderson, 36-02.50, Tea Area
5. Lincoln Juracek, 35-07.00, Gregory
6. Eli Ekroth, 33-11.75, Gregory
Shot put: 1. Jack Ringling, 45-10.00, Platte-Geddes
2. Brenner Konrad, 45-07.00, Tea Area
3. Rane Kenzy, 44-04.00, Gregory
4. Emmitt Boljets, 44-01.00, Platte-Geddes
5. Drake Gustafson, 41-11.50, Ethan/Parkston
6. Carter Brown, 41-08.00, Tea Area
7. Cody Peterson, 37-11.00, Tea Area
8. Derek Fenenga, 36-00.00, Winner
Discus:
1. Brenner Konrad, 129-09, Tea Area
2. Jack Ringling, 123-02, Platte-Geddes
3. Trayton Moore, 121-08, MVP
4. Joaquin Rodriguez, 111-09, Ethan/Parkston
5. Jaxon Day, 109-09, Winner
6. Derek Fenega, 107-03, Winner
7. Dalton Deffenbaugh, 104-01, KWL
8. Cody Peterson, 96-09, Tea Area
Javelin: 1. Spencer Melius, 156-08, Faulkton Area
2. Rane Kenzy, 143-07, Gregory
3. Brenner Konrad, 131-00, Tea Area
4. Blaine Bohr, 129-04, MVP
5. Drake Gustafson, 129-04, Ethan/Parkston
6. Jackson Bolander, 122-06, Gregory
7. Carter Brown, 115-10, Tea Area
8. Tristen Baloun, 112-10, Faulkton Area
Open
100: 1. Berkeley Engelland, 12.74, MVP
2. Ellen Merkley, 12.92, Sioux Falls Lincoln
3. Ashlee VanDriesen, 13.04, Sioux Falls Christian
4. Rozlynn Adamson, 13.07, Yankton
5. Mya VanDonge, 13.10, Sioux Falls Christian
6. Hazel Hughes, 13.28, Sioux Falls Lincoln
7. Gracie Rift, 12.91, Aberdeen Central
8. Keyana Stillman, 13.34, Aberdeen Central
200: 1. Berkeley Engelland, 25.76, MVP
2. Mya Neuhardt, 26.52, Tea Area
3. Keyana Stillman, 26.78, Aberdeen Central
4. Rozlynn Adamson, 27.12, Yankton
5. Gracie Rife, 27.17, Aberdeen Central
6. Faith Kpeayeh, 27.32, Sioux Falls Lincoln
7. Ella Termaat, 27.34, Sioux Falls Lincoln
8. Ellen Merkley, 27.55, Sioux Falls Lincoln
400: 1. Berkeley Engelland, 55.62, MVP
2. Shae Rumsey, 58.74, Yankton
3. Sydney Stahlecker, 59.54, Tea Area
4. Keelie Kuil, 1:00.92, Winner
5. Carsyn Weich, 1:01.96, Mitchell
6. Savaeh Sichmeller, 1:02.37, Sioux Falls Christian
7. Emerson Smith, 1:02.79, Mitchell
8. Haidyn West, 1:02.80, Tea Area
800: 1. Anna Vyn, 2:19.74, Sioux Falls Christian
2. Ellie Maddox, 2:20.43, Sioux Falls Christian
3. Sadie Pettengill, 2:23.20, Sioux Falls Christian
4. Jaycie Babb, 2:28.74, Tea Area
5. Grace Bialas, 2:29.28, Tea Area
6. Leni Olson, 2:29.92, Sioux Falls Lincoln
7. Taylor Schrank, 2:31.38, Platte-Geddes
8. Lily Baker, 2:31.52, KWL
1,600: 1. Ellie Maddox, 5:11.24, Sioux Falls Christian
2. Jerica Glasser, 5:22.78, Sioux Falls Christian
3. Autumn Baker, 5:23.15, KWL
4. Jaycie Babb, 5:27.43, Tea Area
5. Lily Baker, 5:35.45, KWL
6. Ella Pollreisz, 5:39.17, Ethan/Parkston
7. Juna Ramey, 5:48.04, Aberdeen Central
8. Ruby Bearden, 5:48.80, Sioux Falls Lincoln
3,200: 1. Addalai DeKam, 12:41.05, Sioux Falls Lincoln
2. Emmeline Murray, 12:44.69, Sioux Falls Lincoln
3. Kailee Frank, 12:51.33, Burke
4. Kaylor Nekl, 12:52.23, Sioux Falls Lincoln
5. Abigail Engelland, 13:19.15, MVP
6. Sophia Bauld, 13:26.31, Burke
7. Berklee Mills, 13:37.75, Platte-Geddes
8. Josie Vlieger, 14:19.06, Huron
100 hurdles: 1. Piper Hanson, 15.49, Burke
2. Reagan Rus, 15.80, MVP
3. Mya Arampatzis, 16.33, Aberdeen Central
4. Nealie Stanford, 16.88, Sioux Falls Christian
5. Sidney Malde, 16.93, Mitchell
6. Rakyrah Wallace, 16.97, Aberdeen Central
7. Keira Christ, 17.11, Yankton
8. Brooklyn Reiners, 17.21, Tea Area
300 hurdles: 1. Piper Hanson, 48.06, Burke
2. Tori Gassen, 48.95, Sioux Falls Christian
3. Nealie Stanford, 49.52, Sioux Falls Christian
4. Madison Hochstetter, 50.43, Aberdeen Central
5. Mya Arampatzis, 51.03, Aberdeen Central
6. Sidney Malde, 52.00, Mitchell
7. Maudelia Needles, 52.36, Sioux Falls Lincoln
8. Presleigh Martinmass, 52.45, Faulkton Area
High jump: 1T. Ciara Frank, 5-02.00, Aberdeen Central
1T. Mackenzie Hetland, 5-02.00, MVP
3. Madison Hochstetter, 5-02.00, Aberdeen Central
4. Clara Binstock, 5-00.00, Sioux Falls Lincoln
5. Sarsih Kattenberg, 5-00.00, Sioux Falls Christian
6. Regan Lust, 4-10.00, Aberdeen Central
7T. Halle Haring, 4-10.00, Mitchell
7T. Elizabeth Heinen, 4-10.00, Huron
Pole vault: 1. Rylee Punt, 12-03.00, Sioux Falls Christian
2. Breckan Santjer, 9-00.00, Aberdeen Central
3. Jaidyn Forsyth, 9-00.00, Aberdeen Central
4. Lucy Fritz, 8-06.00, Aberdeen Central
5. Kiana Joerger, 8-06.00, Aberdeen Central
6. Claire Maydew, 8-00.00, Platte-Geddes
7. Tori Gassen, 8-00.00, Sioux Falls Christian
8. Daphne Decker, 7-06.00, Tea Area
Class AA
4x100: 1. Sioux Falls Christian (Halle Braun, Katie Vander Leest, Ashlee VanDriesen, Mya VanDonge), 49.58
2. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 50.61
3. Aberdeen Central, 51.19
4. Mitchell, 52.42
5. Yankton, 52.46
6. Huron, 52.89
4x200: 1. Sioux Falls Christian (Anna Vyn, Mya VanDonge, Katie Vander Leest, Ashlee VanDriesen), 1:44.86
2. Aberdeen Central, 1:46.65
3. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 1:50.64
4. Yankton, 1:50.65
5. Huron, 1:54.77
4x400: 1. Sioux Falls Christian (Savaeh Sichmeller, Katie Vander Leest, Corinne Braun, Anna Vyn), 4:07.79
2. Mitchell, 4:15.02
3. Yankton, 4:21.79
4. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 4:26.27
5. Aberdeen Central, 4:45.34
4x800: 1. Sioux Falls Christian (Jerica Glasser, Sadie Pettengill, Natalie Smith, Corinne Braun), 9:36.65
2. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 10:02.31
3. Mitchell, 10:03.16
4. Yankton, 10:21.35
5. Aberdeen Central, 10:53.83
6. Huron, 11:10.42
Medley: 1. Sioux Falls Christian (Gabby Pulse, Savaeh Sichmeller, Nealie Stanford, Olivia Kerkvliet), 4:25.37
2. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 4:33.61
3. Mitchell, 4:36.46
4. Aberdeen Central, 4:45.36
5. Yankton, 4:52.36
Long jump: 1. Ellen Merkley, 17-05.75, Sioux Falls Lincoln
2. Ciara Frank, 17-03.00, Aberdeen Central
3. Burkley Olson, 16-09.75, Yankton
4. Lucy Fritz, 15-10.25, Aberdeen Central
5. Ava Hinnerichs, 15-09.00, Yankton
6. Clara Binstock, 15-08.00, Sioux Falls Lincoln
7. Iyana Becker, 15-03.25, Yankton
8. Avrie London, 15-01.00, Mitchell
Triple jump: 1. Faith Kpeayeh, 34.09-00, Sioux Falls Lincoln
2. Madison Hochstetter, 33-04.75, Aberdeen Central
3. Jaidyn Forsyth, 33-03.50, Aberdeen Central
4. Lucy Fritz, 33-03.25, Aberdeen Central
5. Audrey Miller, 33-01.00, Mitchell
6. Burkley Olson, 33-00.25, Yankton
7. Hazel Hughes, 32-11.75, Sioux Falls Lincoln
8. Hadlie Groen, 32-09.75, Sioux Falls Lincoln
Shot put: 1. Taryn Hermansen, 39-02.00, Aberdeen Central
2. Norah Christiansen, 38-05.00, Sioux Falls Lincoln
3. Taylor DeJong, 35-06.50, Mitchell
4. Lilly Young, 34-06.50, Mitchell
5. Meredith Johnson, 34-02.00, Sioux Falls Lincoln
6. Taryn Nieman, 33-04.00, Aberdeen Central
7. Quincy Gaskins, 31-04.00, Yankton
8. Addison Moe, 31-03.00, Sioux Falls Lincoln
Discus: 1. Taylor DeJong, 112-02, Mitchell
2. Norah Christiansen, 101-04, Sioux Falls Lincoln
3. Taryn Nieman, 100-04, Aberdeen Central
4. Katie Stange, 98-06, MVP
5. Isabelle Kremer, 94-02, Huron
6. Lilly Young, 91-09, Mitchell
7. Taryn Hermansen, 88-09, Aberdeen Central
8. Jencie Goergen, 88-04, Huron
Javelin: 1. Hamtyn Heinz, 105-03, Huron
2. Hylton Heinz, 104-01, Huron
3. Macey Linke, 99-09, Mitchell
4. Alyse Davis, 98-03, Huron
5. Hayden Kok, 97-05, Sioux Falls Lincoln
6. Mya Arampatzis, 92-01, Aberdeen Central
7. Bre Kirsch, 89-09, Mitchell
8. Rakyrah Wallace, 79-10, Aberdeen Central
Class A
4x100: 1. Tea Area (Heidi Hofer, Piper McKinney, Kendra Nielson, Miah Weber), 54.94
2. Platte-Geddes, 56.79
3. Burke, 57.41
4. Gregory, 58.94
5. KWL, 1:01.76
4x200: 1. Winner (Daisy McIntyre, Livvy Audiss, Lilly Barfuss, Keelie Kuil), 1:51.78
2. Ethan/Parkston, 1:53.66
3. Platte-Geddes, 1:58.80
4. Burke, 2:03.34
5. MVP, 2:06.70
6. KWL, 2:07.41
4x400: 1. Tea Area (Jayna VanLaecken, Brooklyn Reiners, Haidyn West, Sydney Stahlecker), 4:12.50
2. Ethan/Parkston, 4:28.48
3. Platte-Geddes, 4:39.18
4. Faulkton Area, 4:43.78
5. Burke, 4:51.06
4x800: 1. KWL (Autumn Baker, Alli McCord, Bridget Thomas, Lily Baker), 10:23.69
2. Platte-Geddes, 10:42.10
3. Faulkton Area, 11:25.76
4. Gregory, 11:37.09
Medley: 1. Burke (Braelyn Duerfeldt, Brylie Pistulka, Piper Hanson, Kailee Frank), 4:29.14
2. Gregory, 4:34.27
3. Tea Area, 4:34.34
4. Faulkton Area, 4:47.21
5. Platte-Geddes, 5:05.08
Long jump: 1. Regan Graesser, 16-06.50, Gregory
2. Claire Maydew, 14-09.25, Platte-Geddes
3. Adelyn Veskrna, 14-09.25, Gregory
4. Kelli Stoecker, 14-07.25, Faulkton Area
5. Mckenzie Thompson, 14-04.25, Tea Area
6. Ava Olson, 14-03.00, Platte Geddes
7. Madison Meier, 14-00.50, KWL
8. Karlee Brozik, 14-00.50, Winner
Triple jump: 1. Karlee Brozik, 31-05.00, Winner
2. Kelli Stoecker, 31-00.25, Faulkton Area
3. Mckenzie Thompson, 29-06.00, Tea Area
4. Madison Meier, 28-11.00, KWL
5. Karsen Sondgeroth, 28-03.25, Platte-Geddes
6. Aubrey Kenyon, 25-10.75, Tea Area
Shot put: 1. Clara Fink, 38-09.00, MVP
2. Mara Grant, 34-09.00, Tea Area
3. Savanna Hayes, 34-00.00, Faulkton Area
4. Paige Bull, 33-04.00, Burke
5. Katie Stange, 32-08.00, MVP
6. Garilynn Overweg, 31-09.00, KWL
7. Taylor Fink, 31-03.00, Ethan/Parkston
8. Kahris Tapio, 28-07.00, Ethan/Parkston
Discus: 1. Paige Bull, 126-11, Burke
2. Clara Fink, 110-04, MVP
3. Emily Froendt, 102-03, Tea Area
4. Hannah Hiser, 98-01, Gregory
5. Sienna Gillen, 96-10, KWL
6. Savanna Hayes, 94-11, Faulkton Area
7. Mara Grant, 89-11, Tea Area
8. Madisyn Raymond, 83-06, Ethan/Parkston
Javelin: 1. Hannah Hiser, 104-06, Gregory
2. Savanna Hayes, 95-05, Faulkton Area
3. Dani VanDerWerff, 91-08, Gregory
4. Emily Froendt, 91-02, Tea Area
5. Paige Bull, 88-08, Burke
6. Taylor Fink, 86-06, Ethan/Parkston
7. Morgan Sehr, 83-10, Tea Area
8. Karsen Sondgeroth, 76-07, Platte-Geddes