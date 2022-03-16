Restricted free agent LB Azeez Al-Shaair gets 2nd-round tender from 49ers

The 49ers on Tuesday made it clear they want restricted free agent Azeez Al-Shaair back in 2022. NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported San Francisco is placing a second-round RFA tender on Al-Shaair, which means he’ll be paid just shy of $4 million for the 2022 campaign before becoming an unrestricted free agent next year.

If a team signs Al-Shaair to an offer sheet, the 49ers will have a chance to match it. If he winds up signing with another club that team will have to send back a second-round pick.

The 2019 undrafted rookie had a breakout year in 2021 when he took on a starring role next to Fred Warner with Dre Greenlaw out for most of the season. Al-Shaair started all 13 games he played and racked up 102 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one interception, five pass breakups, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

There’s a chance the 49ers work out a long-term deal with Al-Shaair to ensure they keep the 24-year-old in the building beyond this season.

