Restrap Goes Ultra-Distance Adventure Racing with All-New Race Hydration Vest

Restrap Race Hydration Vest lightweight ultra-distance endurance bikepacking pack, pan shot

UK bikepacking gear maker Restrap takes the next step in ultra-distance adventure racing with this all-new Race Hydration Vest. So, Restrap developed the pack for racers to carry all of the food and water they need for intense endurance racing. But, it’s also a great option for regular riders looking to set some personal fast-packing records. Or just those cyclists venturing out into more remote, unspoiled areas to ride where refuel options are few and far between.

Restrap Race Hydration Vest lightweight bikepacking pack

Restrap Race Hydration Vest lightweight ultra-distance endurance bikepacking pack, detail

We see more and more off-road riders (and runners) taking advantage of the latest crop of hydration vests – mixing up a lighter-weight adaptation of the classic mountain bike hydration backpack. Restrap’s new Race Hydration Vest is the latest to combine generous front chest pocket storage with a hydration bladder and a bit more storage on your back. All tied together with a highly adjustable retention system to keep everything steady as you go bumping along gravel roads and inappropriately rough backcountry tracks.

Restrap Race Hydration Vest lightweight bikepacking backpack, eating while riding

The UK-made Race Hydration Vest is the first ‘on-body’ bag made by Restrap for actual high-intensity cycling. Overall, it combines their years of experience handcrafting expedition-ready bikepacking packs and more urban & utility-focused backpacks. The result then, is a light vest pack – it weighs just 368g (S/M) to 380g (L/XL) without the 146g bladder – that hugs your body as you pedal.

Restrap describes it as the perfect solution for “riders who need to carry extra fuel and hydration on longer, remote rides and ultra-endurance races“. Therefore, they designed and developed the new Race Hydration Vest working closely with their team of endurance ambassadors. “The Race Hydration Vest proved instrumental in our North Race Campaign, where ambassador Josh Reid cycled 315 miles (506 km) in 24 hours, with a mere 62 minutes of stopping time throughout. He was able to achieve this by carrying all the nutrition and hydration with him, keeping stopping time to a minimum.”

Restrap Race Hydration Vest lightweight ultra-distance endurance bikepacking pack, The North Race from Restrap HQ

More at NorthRace.co.uk if you are up for some silly self-managed competition in the UK.

Tech details

Restrap Race Hydration Vest lightweight bikepacking pack, side & back views

Simply put, the Restrap Race Hydration Vest is there to make sure you stay fueled up for whatever cycling adventure you get up to. A high rear layout of the backpack keeps weight balanced over your shoulders and jersey pockets free. Then, side chest pockets on the front keep snacks and essentials close at hand, but retain wide adjustability for a stable unisex fit for a wide range of body types.

Restrap Race Hydration Vest lightweight bikepacking backpack,, fit adjustment detail

Ergonomic fit for all genders and body types

On-the-go hydration system specifically designed for cycling.

Sits high on the back to allow access to jersey/jacket back pockets

2-liter bladder with slide-closure, included

Expandable internal ‘bellows’ design, allows a full bladder to efficiently fill the internal space without compromising comfort or capacity

Internal bladder retention strap to prevent the bladder from slumping down the bag

Bladder routing to keep the tube in any desired position; then routed over left or right shoulder

Magnetic hydration hose clip can be quickly mounted in multiple positions for ease of use

Reflective zip pulls, logo, and webbing detailing to aid nighttime visibility

Hypalon light loop for a clip-on light mounted directly to the back of the bag

Stretch mesh front pockets; one designed to carry 500ml bottles and snacks

Expandable zip pocket on left strap with key clip inside – ideal for valuables

Stretch mesh rear drop pockets; can hold 2x 500ml bottles with retention point above (or apparently 4x 12oz beer cans)

3 points of adjustment to get the best fit: Sides, Shoulders, and Chest

Chest retention system with 5 points of adjustment & elastic stretch for comfort; with integrated whistle

Hanging loop on the back with a velcro closure

Airmesh body construction – creates airflow to avoid overheating

Restrap Race Hydration Vest lightweight bikepacking backpack,, beer o'clocl

Restrap Race Hydration Vest – Pricing & options

Restrap Race Hydration Vest lightweight bikepacking backpack, front

Restrap Race Hydration Vest lightweight bikepacking backpack, back

The entirely made-in-the-UK Restrap Race Hydration Vest sells for £140 / $190 / 168€, including the hydration bladder.

Restrap Race Hydration Vest lightweight bikepacking backpack, unisex fit

Its unisex design comes in two sizes: S/M & L/XL. Both fits then have the same carrying capacity. It’s 5.5L of storage, plus 2L of water in the included bladder for a total 7.5L volume.

Restrap Race Hydration Vest lightweight bikepacking pack

Get them starting today direct from Restrap.

Restrap.com

