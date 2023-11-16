‘Restored the roar’: Mizzou football faces Florida in final home game of turnaround season

Eli Drinkwitz knows the program was meddling with mediocrity.

But those dismal days are just about done, as no matter how the remainder of the season goes, the Mizzou football coach sees a newfound national respect for his Tigers.

“We've kind of been stuck there in that middle, and now obviously this year we're not," Drinkwitz said. "And obviously we've got to finish — we've got to finish the season. But there's a new respectability to our program, whether it's on the recruiting trail or on the football field."

Missouri’s next two games, beginning with Florida on Saturday evening on Faurot Field, carry the most important postseason implications seen in Columbia in nearly a decade.

Win out, and Missouri will have its first 10-win regular season since 2014. Win out, and the Tigers will finish second in the Southeastern Conference East division — a marked improvement on their middling past few seasons.

Win out, and the Tigers will have the kind of resume that, seemingly out of thin air, could earn a selection to a New Year’s Six Bowl. The Tigers were ranked No. 9 — a program high — by the College Football Playoff committee Tuesday night.

But winning out is the key.

“I don't want people to think that we're relaxing,” senior defensive end Darius Robinson said. ”Like I said, we could easily in two weeks from now be like, ‘what happened the past two weeks,” and we only won eight games. But I think the intensity and the fire is still there. … Even though we do have more comfort, we still want to win out, and that's the goal.”

That begins with the Gators.

Florida comes to Missouri with a pretty cut-and-dry picture in front of it: Win and earn bowl eligibility. The Gators (5-5, 3-4) have Mizzou and high-flying Florida State left on their schedule, and any hopes of a postseason likely require an upset.

As the coaching carousel begins to turn, already claiming the jobs of Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Mississippi State’s Zach Arnett, a win may be the minimum requirement to keep UF coach Billy Napier in Gainesville.

The Gators have been backed into a corner.

“I don't know that their back against the wall,” Drinkwitz said, “has got anything to do with what our preparation is gonna be about.”

Instead, the head coach said, the Tigers are toying with the idea of carrying the odd front they showed versus Tennessee into the Florida matchup. Florida’s strength is in its run game, with a pair of 600-yard backs in Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson Jr., and Mizzou was allowed more “flexibility” to utilize its linebackers and safeties in its run fit, while also allowing “more underneath coverage” in the passing game, per the head coach.

On the flip side, Drinkwitz opted for the phrase “man cave” over Florida defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong's “tool shed” descriptor of the Gators’ defense, which the MU coach sees as running deep.

The visitors, meanwhile, come up against Mizzou on senior day, with the Tigers set to honor 27 players in their final home game of the season.

And with good reason: That was how the Tigers’ terrific run started.

On more than one occasion this season, Drinkwitz has mentioned the players who put their trust in him and made the decision to come back for another year. He brought it up again Tuesday, but when asked to explain, he delved deeper.

He said it was a cumulative effort of the coaching staff. From executive director of athletic performance Ryan Russell to director of football sports medicine Zach Parker to director of performance nutrition Liz Stuart, he said he believed the players had trust in who was coming back.

“I think maybe there was a belief that I could potentially pick the right people. … “I know we were just named Joe Moore Award semifinalist (national offensive line award). There was a belief that, ‘alright, we believe that Coach Drink will bring the right people in,’ and obviously Coach (Brandon) Jones has done a lot for us on the offensive line. So I think it's a consistency in the people that we've surrounded them with. I don’t necessarily know that it's me, it's more about the people that we've surrounded them with.”

Well, they came back. And now the head coach can use, and has used, a new turn of phrase.

“Restore the roar.”

The Tigers have sold out four straight games at home for the first time since 1980.

The response: The type of season that made the return worth it.

“They didn't quit, they kept pushing,” MU linebacker Chuck Hicks said. “They didn’t let past years get to them and they’re proving it this year by just leading this team in the right direction.”

So, for one last time in the most remarkable season in recent Missouri history, the Tigers will take Faurot Field.

A New Year’s Six Bowl is within grasp. The Tigers likely will be favored in both of their final regular-season games.

Hands up if you saw this coming …

“That's a tribute to those guys and their belief,” Drinkwitz said. “When others chose to leave, they chose to walk shoulder to shoulder and move forward together, and that's a pretty special thing.”

