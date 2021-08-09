Restaurant group offering $21K vaccine incentives for employees
Out of 475 employees, about 59 haven't gotten vaccinated. So management had an idea, a cash incentive.
Out of 475 employees, about 59 haven't gotten vaccinated. So management had an idea, a cash incentive.
This looked like it hurt.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Even at 70, Pearson can crack jokes with the best of them.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Fans have questioned the rules behind the modern pentathlon after several competitors were hindered by horses who had no interest in complying with their instructions.
A final day flurry of golds pushed Team USA to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo Games.
Think the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry is over? Manning's Hall of Fame speech proved otherwise.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
On Monday, the US team was upset by Canada 1-0 in a semifinals match, putting them out of contention for the Olympic gold medal, which Trump blasted.
This was frightening.
Kevin Durant and Breanna Stewart both bounced back from a torn Achilles to be the Olympics MVP.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Here is how the field finished behind Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen International.
Saddiq Bey led the Detroit Pistons with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Cade Cunningham added 12 points in his Summer League debut.
Wrapping up the stories from the final day of the Tokyo Games.