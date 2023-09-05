restaurant bites

Sep. 4—Churro Bar food truck relocated to a spot next to the Jesushi food truck in front of Eclipse Car Wash, 2217 Cerrillos Road.

El Farol Restaurant, 808 Canyon Road, has stopped serving its wood-fired pizza.

Chef Dakota Weiss and partner Rich Becker are teasing what offering they plan to bring to their Capital Coal's Neighborhood Eatery micro food hall, 326 S. Guadalupe St., as they hope for a mid- to late-October opening. It's a food hall where all the stands are creations by Weiss and Becker. Offerings as of now are Richy B's Hot Chicken, Santa Fe Salad Co., cakes and custards in SweetJars, hot chicken sliders, southern baked mac n cheese.