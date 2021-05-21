Round 2 from Kiawah Island:

PGA leaderboard: Mickelson co-leads as Koepka and others give chase

It's the rest vs. rust argument when Blazers and Nuggets get five days off between games

Dwight Jaynes
·3 min read

Did Blazers find the right balance between rest and rust this week? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Trail Blazers haven’t played since Sunday night and won’t until Saturday night. It’s a rest period that rivals the All-Star break.

So, is that good or bad? Certainly there is a chance for the old “rest or rust” argument.

And the balance between allowing players rest and making sure they are ready to perform in a playoff game (at altitude) is critical.

How has that gone?

“I mean, it's different,” Damian Lillard said. “You know, we usually have maybe one or two days and I've been thinking about that. 'Like man, I'm just ready to play, you know.' I wish we didn't have as much… as good as the rest is, I'm just like, I wish we didn't have as much time to just sit around and lay around and just wait.

“You know, I would have rather had these days be like over the course of the season, or something like that. But I found myself doing things differently going into the playoffs -- getting a hard workout in on the court.

“Yesterday after practice, I got some sprints in, and just got myself breathing hard and seeing where I was. When we were doing our non-contact drills in practice, I'm doing it much harder than I probably would if it was just a normal walk-through or a normal prep.

“You have to keep that heart rate up and that work-rate up, so it's been different. I wish we could just play already, but nobody's complaining about the rest.”

Denver Coach Mike Malone said his players are itching to get back to playing games.

“This week of preparation is like a blessing and a curse,” Malone said earlier in the week. “It's a blessing because you get a lot of time to prepare. You get some time, mentally and physically, to give your players some rest.

“But I also think there is a part of our guys and I'm sure the Portland players that are saying, ‘Hey, man, let's start this thing.’

“Let's start playing because we have not had this kind of rest the whole season. So, Saturday night can't come soon enough.”

Portland Coach Terry Stotts was pleased with the balance his team achieved during the week.

“I think it went really well,” he said. “I thought we did a good job of piece-mealing it. Giving the information that the team needed, but not all at once.

“We used the video. We didn't have any contact practices. I didn't want to risk any injury in practice, but we did get good cardio, good movement. They got a good run in a couple days ago, so I feel good about preparation from a mental standpoint, but also from a physical standpoint.”

But it’s time to play on Saturday night in Denver and then we will find out how that week of conditioning and preparation actually worked out.

Recommended Stories

  • Fantasy Baseball: Blueprint for pulling off a trade in your league

    Not every fantasy manager wants to trade. Here are some ways you can look around your league and determine who might be willing to make a deal.

  • Royals looking to settle score with Tigers

    The Kansas City Royals will look to avenge a three-game sweep last week at the hands of the Detroit Tigers as the clubs begin a three-game series in Kansas City on Friday night. The Royals have won four of six games since that series in Detroit. The Tigers, coming off a three-game road sweep of the Seattle Mariners, will send right-hander Jose Urena (1-4, 4.22 ERA) to the mound.

  • ThorSport brings Paul Menard back to NASCAR competition with fifth COTA entry

    ThorSport Racing announced Monday that Paul Menard would return to NASCAR national-series competition in this weekend’s Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas. Menard is scheduled to drive a fifth ThorSport entry, the No. 66 Toyota, in Saturday’s Toyota Tundra 225 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). Mattei will provide sponsorship and […]

  • Double take: Teen twins 1st to sign in pro hoops prep league

    This is hardly child's play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players. Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to elite players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. The Bewleys - Matt, 6-foot-9; Ryan, 6-8 - chose this potential route to the NBA over college, the developmental G League or overseas leagues.

  • Soccer-Infantino refuses to deny having met breakaway clubs

    FIFA president Gianni Infantino has refused to deny that he or his staff met with rebel European Super League clubs before they launched their ill-fated project last month but said he never had supported a breakaway closed league. Spanish La Liga president Javier Tebas has publicly accused Infantino of having been behind the project while the New York Times on Thursday cited sources saying that some of Infantino's staff had been involved in talks about potential FIFA backing for the plan. Asked on a press conference call, after FIFA's congress on Friday, if he could categorically reject Tebas's charge and the other claims of his or FIFA's involvement, Infantino did not answer the question directly.

  • You love to see it: UFC champ Charles Oliveira greeted with a parade and mural in Brazil

    Two days after winning the title, Charles Oliveira proudly brought UFC gold back to the favela where he grew up in Brazil.

  • Jaguars waive RB Ryquell Armstead following season lost to COVID-19

    Did COVID-19 cut Ryquell Armstead's career short?

  • Soccer-Everton beat Wolves to stay in hunt for Europe

    LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Everton kept alive their hopes of playing in Europe next season after a 48th-minute header from Brazilian forward Richarlison gave them a 1-0 Premier League win at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday. The result lifted Everton to eighth place on 59 points before the last round of games, level with sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seventh-placed West Ham United, who were at relegated West Bromwich Albion in a later kickoff. The Toffees visit champions Manchester City in their final match on Sunday while Wolves, who stayed 12th on 45 points are at home to second-placed Manchester United.

  • Saudi Arabia officially proposes holding World Cup every 2 years

    The idea for a biennial World Cup is back on the table.

  • Should Packers make a play for Julio Jones?

    It’s clear that the Falcons would like to trade receiver Julio Jones. It’s not clear whether one or more teams want to trade for him. As previously mentioned, the challenge ultimately becomes striking the right balance between the compensation Atlanta expects and the portion of the $15.83 million guaranteed salary that the Falcons will pay [more]

  • Y.E. Yang, the man who conquered Tiger Woods, is disqualified from the PGA Championship

    A scorecard error led to Y.E. Yang's disqualification from the 103rd PGA Championship.

  • Soccer-Man City owner to fund fans' trip to Champions League final

    The game was due to be played at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul but was moved to the Estadio de Dragao in Porto after Turkey was added to the British government's red list due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City said in a statement that Mansour would fund the official club trip to Porto, adding that the initiative would benefit "thousands of City supporters".

  • Jaguars said that the NFL made them wait 7 minutes before selecting Trevor Lawrence at the draft

    Fans weren't happy that the Jaguars took so long to select Trevor Lawrence at the draft. Now, it seems, they can blame the league.

  • DeAndre Hopkins would be happy to restructure his contract to add Julio Jones to the Cardinals

    Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins appears to be happy enough with the idea of Julio Jones to restructure his contract to make it happen.

  • Why Kendrick Perkins picks Steph Curry as NBA MVP over Nikola Jokic

    If Kendrick Perkins had a vote for MVP, there's no doubt who he would give it to.

  • Trout’s Tab Just the Tip of MLB’s $187 Million in Injury Losses

    As Mike Trout motored into third base during the first inning on Monday night at Angel Stadium, he knew he was in big trouble. “When I put my head down I thought I got hit by the ball, I thought I got hit by a line drive,” he recalled. “Then I got to the bag, […]

  • Kane hints at Man City move, praising 'striker's dream' De Bruyne

    Tottenham forward Harry Kane has hinted at a move to Manchester City as speculation mounts over his future, calling the champions' star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne a "striker's dream".

  • The Daily Sweat: Steph Curry, Warriors look to return to NBA playoffs, but Ja Morant stands in the way

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in danger of missing the NBA playoffs for a second straight season.

  • Oregon State DT Transfer Jordan Whittley Commits To Michigan

    Michigan Wolverines football has a new defensive tackle, filling a huge position of need in a new defensive scheme under coordinator Mike Macdonald, with former Oregon State mammoth lineman Jordan Whittley announcing his commitment to the Maize and Blue Friday morning. Whittley made his decision public via a post on his Twitter account. Whittley entered the transfer portal May 12, and Michigan was the first program to reach out, also the first to extend a scholarship offer.

  • Here is where CBS Sports ranks Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst nationally

    Where Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is ranked nationally