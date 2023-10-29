How the rest of the SEC fared in Week 9

Heading into Saturday, the biggest question about this weekend was whether Florida could somehow pull off an upset against Georgia. Unfortunately for a lot of football fans, in the words of Dennis Green, “They are who we thought they were.”

Florida scored the first touchdown of the game but after that, it was all Dawgs. Carson Beck led Georgia to a big 43-20 win in Jacksonville.

In other conference games, Beamer Ball got bullied by Texas A&M, Payton Thorne led the Auburn Tigers to a win over Mississippi State, Tennessee survived on the road against Kentucky and Ole Miss took care of business against Vanderbilt.

Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 17

Max Johnson had a great day for Texas A&M as he led the Aggies to a 30-17 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Johnson finished the game 20-for-30 as he threw for 249 yards and a touchdown. South Carolina falls to 2-6 on the season with the loss.

Auburn 27, Mississippi State 13

Payton Thorne had his best game as an Auburn Tiger as he finished the game 20-for-26 with 230 yards and three touchdowns as he led Auburn to a win over Mississippi State at home. It seems like Freeze finally decided to let one guy be the guy who takes most of the snaps and gets into a rhythm. It worked on Saturday.

No. 1 Georgia 43, Florida 20

There was no upset in this rivalry game as Carson Beck threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns as he led the Dawgs to a huge victory over Florida in Jacksonville. Ladd McConkey finished with six receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown as well.

No. 21 Tennessee 33, Kentucky 27

Tennessee bounced back from a loss to Alabama with a win against the Kentucky Wildcats on the road. Jaylen Wright was the story of the night as he ran the ball 11 times for 120 yards and a touchdown.

No. 12 Ole Miss 33, Vanderbilt 7

Jaxson Dart, Quinshon Judkins and Dayton Wade were a three-headed monster that proved to be too much for the Vanderbilt Commodores as Ole Miss took care of business at home.

