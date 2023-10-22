How the rest of the SEC fared in Week 8

Another week of SEC football is in the books, and there weren’t many games this week. LSU played the only non-conference game as it welcomed Army into Baton Rouge for homecoming. Mississippi State traveled to Arkansas, Missouri hosted South Carolina, Ole Miss traveled to Auburn and Alabama hosted Tennessee for the Third Saturday in October.

Tennessee finally beat Alabama last year at home, and it looked prime to do it again with a 20-7 lead at halftime. Nick Saban and his staff made some great halftime adjustments that led to Bama going on a 27-0 run to win the game.

In the nightcap, Ole Miss traveled to Auburn and beat Auburn in Jordan Hare for the first time since 2015.

Here’s a full rundown of the rest of the league in Week 8.

Mississippi State 7, Arkansas 3

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

If you hear the sound of furious typing, it is coming from Arkansas fans who are wondering how much money it will take to buy out Sam Pittman’s contract. This game was ugly. Mississippi State started their backup quarterback, Mike Wright, a former starter at Vandy and he won.

No. 20 Missouri 34, South Carolina 12

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Missouri bandwagon continues to roll. The Tigers got another SEC win and improved their record to 7-1. South Carolina continues their landslide down the SEC standings.

No. 11 Alabama 34, No. 17 Tennessee 20

© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama got their revenge after last year’s loss in Knoxville. Tennessee had a 20-7 lead at halftime and looked like they might win for the second year in a row but Jalen Milroe and the Tide made some halftime adjustments and outscored the Vols 27-0 in the second half.

No. 19 LSU 62, Army 0

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

It was a happy homecoming in Baton Rouge as LSU welcomed Army into town and took care of business. The Tiger defense got their first shutout of the year, and Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. shined once again.

No. 13 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss beat Auburn in consecutive years for the first time since 1951-52. The Rebels last win in Auburn was in 2015 and they were 3-17 overall in Jordan Hare entering tonight’s game. Lane Kiffin broke a lot of streaks tonight as Jaxson Dart led them to a win over the Auburn Tigers.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire