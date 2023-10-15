I am convinced that Wisconsin was just holding Graham Mertz back for a few years. He has not been perfect for Florida, but he has been really good, and on Saturday, he led the Gators on a game-winning touchdown drive with less than a minute left on the road against South Carolina.

In another big SEC matchup, Tennessee extended their winning streak at home as it beat Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M 20-13. It was a sloppy game, and Joe Milton only threw for 100 yards, but the defense did enough to get the job done.

In other SEC games, Alabama survived against Arkansas, Georgia limped past Vanderbilt, LSU destroyed Auburn, and Missouri got a big win on the road against Kentucky.

Here’s how the rest of the SEC fared in Week 7.

No. 11 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama led this game 24-6 in the third quarter and looked to be headed for a blowout victory, but then the Crimson Tide offense started to stumble. That allowed Arkansas to fight their way back into the game, but the Hogs came up a field goal shy of tying the Tide at the end.

No. 1 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20

(Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

This was nowhere near the same Georgia team that we saw destroy Kentucky last week. The Dawgs struggled on the road in Nashville and their best player, Brock Bowers, suffered an injury.

Florida 41, South Carolina 39

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

I am convinced that Wisconsin was holding Graham Mertz back. Has he been perfect for the Gators this year? No. But he has been pretty good. On Saturday, Mertz finished the game 30-for-48 for 423 yards and three touchdowns as he led the Gators to a last-minute touchdown to beat the Gamecocks in Columbia.

No. 19 Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13

Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Joe Milton was abysmal as he went 11-for-22 for 100 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Jaylen Wright put the Vols on his back and carried them to a victory over the Aggies.

No. 22 LSU 48, Auburn 18

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

LSU put a beatdown on Auburn in Baton Rouge. The LSU offense put up 563 yards as they were able to do whatever they wanted to against the Auburn defense.

Missouri 38, No. 24 Kentucky 21

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

What a year it has been for Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers. They were ranked as the second-worst team in the SEC coming into the season and now they are tied for being the second-best team in the SEC East. Brady Cook led Missouri to a win against the Kentucky Wildcats on the road to improve their record to 6-1.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire