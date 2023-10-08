Another week of conference play is in the books, and the conference standings received a little bit of clarity after Saturday’s games.

In the West, Alabama cemented themselves on top of the SEC West with a 26-20 win over Texas A&M in Aggieland. Jalen Milroe was forced to beat the Aggies with his arm and he did just that.

In the East, the Georgia Bulldogs demolished the Kentucky Wildcats to gain sole possession of first place in their side of the conference.

In other games, Mississippi State took care of non-conference business, LSU gave Missouri their first loss of the season, Florida took care of business against Vanderbilt, and Ole Miss picked up another conference win against Arkansas.

Here’s how the rest of the SEC fared in Week 6.

Mississippi State 41, Western Michigan 28

Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State was the only team in the conference that played an out-of-conference game this week. It was not pretty, but the Bulldogs got the job done at home against Western Michigan.

No. 23 LSU 49, No. 21 Missouri 39

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

When LSU needed a play to win the game, Major Burns and the LSU defense got the job done. Burns’ pick-six with 30 seconds left sealed an LSU win on the road against undefeated Missouri.

No. 11 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M entered this game with the game plan of ‘Make Milroe throw to beat us’. That plan backfired. Jalen Milroe finished the game 21 for 33 for 321 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception as he found his new favorite target Jermaine Burton on a lot of long balls. Burton had his best game as a member of Alabama. He finished the day with nine receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Florida took control of this game in the second quarter and never looked back as it bounced back after last week’s loss to Kentucky to beat the Vanderbilt Commodores.

No. 1 Georgia 51, No. 20 Kentucky 13

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

This game had a lot of hype surrounding it before kickoff, hype that I thought was unwarranted, and that turned out to be the case. Georgia led this game 34-7 at the half as the Bulldogs manhandled Kentucky. Carson Beck finished the game 28 for 35 for 389 yards, four touchdowns and an interception to lead the way for Georgia.

No. 16 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Another week, another conference win for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. This time it was the Arkansas Razorbacks that ended up on the short end of the stick. The Rebels offense didn’t put up crazy numbers but they did enough to get the job done.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire