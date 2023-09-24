How the rest of the SEC fared in Week 4

In a battle of two top 15 teams in the SEC, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide came out on top of Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels 24-10. It was not the same Tide team that looked pitiful against South Florida last week as Jalen Milroe started the game and played well enough to get the job done.

In other games, the SEC took care of business in out-of-conference matchups as Tennessee, Florida, Missouri and Georgia all came out on top. In the other conference games, Texas A&M took down Auburn, LSU survived against Arkansas, Kentucky beat Vandy and South Carolina survived against Mississippi State.

Here’s a full rundown of the rest of the SEC’s performance in Week 4.

Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

After the Aggies starting quarterback, Conner Weigman went down with an injury, this game became the Max Johnson game. Johnson finished the game 7-for-11 with 123 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Auburn’s only touchdown came by way of a scoop-and-score. Hugh Freeze is still searching for a quarterback.

Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The star of this game was Maxwell Hairston for Kentucky. The defensive back had two pick-sixs against the Commodores as Kentucky ran away with this one.

No. 23 Tennessee 45, UTSA 14

© Saul Young / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee was one of four SEC teams that played a non-conference opponent this week. The Vols took on the UTSA Roadrunners and they used that opportunity to rebound after the loss to Florida last week.

No. 13 Alabama 24, No. 15 Ole Miss 10

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

This was not the same Alabama team that played against South Florida last week. That being said, the first half was a mess for the Tide. Jalen Milroe and Alabama put it together in the second half as they outscored Ole Miss 18-3 to run away with the win.

No. 12 LSU 34, Arkansas 31

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

LSU’s offense was nearly unstoppable during the second half of this game. Jayden Daniels threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns as Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. both finished the game with over 130 yards receiving.

No. 25 Florida 22, Charlotte 7

There was no hangover for the Florida Gators after their big win over Tennessee last week. The Gators took care of business against Charlotte to move to 3-1 on the season.

No. 1 Georgia 49, UAB 21

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

It was business as usual between the hedges for the Georgia Bulldogs as they welcomed the UAB Blazers into town and took them behind the woodshed.

Missouri 34, Memphis 27

Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri backed up their big win over Kansas State with a win over Memphis to move the Tigers up to 4-0 on the year. They have been the big story of the SEC so far. The Tigers were ranked as the second-worst team in the SEC to start the season and now they have one of the best records in the SEC East.

South Carolina 37, Mississippi State 30

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

This game was a lot closer than I thought it would be. Mississippi State finally let Will Rogers do what he does best: let it fly. Rogers threw for 487 yards and a touchdown and Lideatrick Griffin had seven receptions for 256 yards and a touchdown but it wasn’t enough to beat the Gamecocks in Columbia.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire