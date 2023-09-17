How the rest of the SEC fared in Week 3

The biggest win of the season so far in the SEC came from the team everyone expected.

That’s right! The Missouri Tigers.

The team that we ranked the second worst team in the conference. The only team that was ranked below them was Vanderbilt. Missouri knocked off No. 15 Kansas State with a 61-yard field goal to win 30-27.

In other games, Alabama played the worst game of Nick Saban’s tenure since his first season in Tuscaloosa, Billy Napier got a huge win over Tennessee, Georgia used a strong second half to drown out the South Carolina Gamecocks, a lot of teams took care of non-conference business and Vanderbilt lost while gambling in Vegas.

No. 14 LSU 41, Mississippi State 14

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers had the best games of their college careers as they led the Tigers to a huge 41-14 win on the road in Starkville. Daniels finished the game 30-for-34 for 361 yards and two touchdowns and Nabers finished the game with 13 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Missouri 30, No. 15 Kansas State 27

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

What a kick. Harrison Mevis nailed a 61-yard field goal to beat the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats in Missouri. That’s a huge win for coach Drinkwitz and company.

61 YARD GAME WINNING FIELD GOAL FOR MISSOURI!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pmndIG6IjS — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 16, 2023

No. 1 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks held a 14-3 lead at halftime but it was all Bulldogs in the second half as Kirby Smart turned to the ground game to bully South Carolina for the last two quarters.

No. 10 Alabama 17, South Florida 3

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

No Jalen Milroe for Alabama, and there were all sorts of problems. This is probably the worst game I have seen Alabama play since Saban’s first year. Tyler Buchner was not the answer at quarterback, and Ty Simpson may not bem either. Not all of that is the quarterbacks’ fault, though. The Tide’s vaunted offensive line was awful. This was the most sacks a USF defense has had in a game since they played UConn in 2019.

Texas A&M 47, UL Monroe 3

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Connor Weigman threw for 337 yards as the Aggies took care of business at home with a big win over the Warhawks.

Auburn 45, Samford 13

© Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn took care of business at home against Samford. That improves their record to 3-0 in the first year under new head coach Hugh Freeze.

Florida 29, No. 11 Tennessee 16

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Make it 22 years since Tennessee has beaten the Gators in Gainesville. Graham Mertz and Trevor Etienne were spectacular and so was the Gator defense. Huge win for Billy Napier.

UNLV 40, Vanderbilt 37

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What a series of unfortunate events for Vanderbilt. The Commodores intercepted a pass at UNLV’s 25-yard line with a minute left in the ball game. They ran the clock down to 30 seconds and then missed a field goal. UNLV got the ball back and planned to run the clock out, but a Vandy player called timeout. It looked like their head coach did not want a timeout but a player called it anyway. On the next play, UNLV connected on a long pass that got the ball in field goal range. UNLV hit the field goal. Game over.

BYU 38, Arkansas 31

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

KJ Jefferson threw for 247 yards but it was not enough as the Razorbacks could not stop the BYU Cougars offense. Arkansas drops to 2-1 with the loss.

Kentucky 35, Akron 3

© Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Devin Leary led the Wildcats to a big 35-3 win at home over the Akron Zips. Their record has improved to 3-0 this season.

No. 17 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Lane Train is still rolling and with a big 48-23 win over Georgia Tech, the Rebels will roll into their matchup with Alabama as a 3-0 team.

