How the rest of the SEC fared in Week 2

Another week of SEC football is in the books, and the league put up a couple of duds in the biggest games of the week again.

The main one was the biggest game in all of college football this week. No. 3 Alabama hosting No. 11 Texas at night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Steve Sarkisian was looking for revenge after barely losing at home last year. Quinn Ewers ensured that they wouldn’t lose twice. He threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns as he torched the Alabama secondary.

In another big game, Jimbo Fisher and Bobby Petrino couldn’t get the job done for Texas A&M against Miami as the Hurricanes won 48-33.

At least Ole Miss won their ranked matchup against Tulane.

Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Vandy’s 2-0 record came to a screeching halt today in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Demon Deacons took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Commodores tried to claw their way back into the game but they just couldn’t do it as they suffered their first loss of the year.

No. 20 Ole Miss 37, No. 24 Tulane 20

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The score does not indicate how close this game really was. Ole Miss scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the game to run away from the Green Wave on the road. Jaxson Dart had a good day as he threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

Kentucky 28, Eastern Kentucky 17

© Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kentucky found itself down 10-7 in the third quarter before they finally woke up as Devin Leary led the Wildcats to a win. Leary threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns against Eastern Kentucky and the Wildcats needed every one of them.

Arkansas 28, Kent State 6

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas scored a touchdown in every quarter as they took care of business against Kent State at home. KJ Jefferson did not play great, but he did enough to get the job done.

Miami 48, #23 Texas A&M 33

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Mario Cristobal had the Miami Hurricanes ready for the Aggies today in Miami. Tyler Van Dyke was spectacular as he threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns against Texas A&M’s defense. Conner Weigman attempted 53 passes for the Aggies in the loss.

No. 9 Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13

© Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Milton III threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns and Jaylen Wright ran for 118 yards as Tennessee took care of business against Austin Peay at home.

Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee State 19

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It was not pretty at all but the Tigers got the job done at home against Middle Tennessee State. Missouri was able to prevent a fourth-quarter comeback that would have turned into a big upset.

Florida 49, McNeese 7

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators bounced back from their loss to Utah as their offense found more consistency. Graham Mertz was 14-for-17 for 193 yards and a touchdown through the air and Montrell Johnson Jr. led the way on the ground with 15 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 11 Texas 34, No. 3 Alabama 24

© Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the most anticipated matchup of the week, the Texas Longhorns knocked off the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa for their first big win in a few years. Quinn Ewers was stellar as he threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns. Alabama’s offensive line received a lot of praise in the offseason for their size, but they struggled a lot tonight.

No. 14 LSU 72 Grambling 10

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

LSU got its hype train back on track this week in a big win over Grambling. Jayden Daniels was 18-for-24 for 269 yards and five touchdown passes, all of which happened in the first half. Tiger fans got their first look at Logan Diggs as well and he was impressive on the ground. He carried the ball 15 times for 115 yards and a touchdown.

South Carolina 47, Furman 21

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler was as close to perfect as it gets for the Gamecocks tonight. He was 25-for-27 for 345 yards and three touchdowns as the Gamecocks put on an offensive clinic against the Furman Paladins.

Mississippi State 31, Arizona 24

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Will Rogers was 13-for-17 for 162 yards and three touchdowns as he led the way for Mississippi State in an overtime win against the Arizona Wildcats. No one knew what the Bulldogs would look like this season, but they are off to a great start.

Auburn 14, California 10

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Hugh Freeze took the Tigers across the country and his defense carried them to a 14-10 win over the California Bears. The Tigers start the season 2-0 under their new head coach.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire