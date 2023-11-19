Advertisement

How the rest of the SEC fared in Week 12

Kyle Richardson
·3 min read

We have made it to the next to last week of the regular season which is known as “cupcake week.” A lot of non-conference sleepers going on with three conference games mixed in.

I called it cupcake week because it really is when most teams are playing weak out-of-conference foes. There is one exception to that list though, the New Mexico State Aggies.

New Mexico State traveled to Jordan Hare Stadium to play the Auburn Tigers in a game where Auburn paid them $1.85 million to play against them. The spread for the game was -26.5 in favor of Auburn. The Aggies almost reverse-covered against the Tigers as New Mexico State won 31-10.

In other games, Georgia put a beatdown on Tennessee, Florida gave Missouri a scare, and South Carolina beat Kentucky.

Here’s a full rundown of the week in the SEC.

No. 8 Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama took care of business at home against Chattanooga as the Tide prepared for the Iron Bowl at Auburn next week.

Mississippi State 41, Southern Miss 20

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
One week after firing their head coach, the Bulldogs bounced back with a big win over Southern Miss 41-20. A win over Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl would earn Mississippi State bowl eligibility.

No. 13 Ole Miss 35, UL Monroe 3

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss bounced back after a loss to Georgia last week with a big win over UL Monroe at home. A win in the Egg Bowl next week would give Lane Kiffin a 10-win season.

Texas A&M 38, Abilene Christian 10

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
No Jimbo Fisher, no problem for the Aggies as they came back from a 10-0 deficit to beat Abilene Christian at home.

No. 1 Georgia 38, No. 18 Tennessee 10

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Rocky Top has hit rock bottom once again. It’s a beautiful sight to see. Georgia let Tennessee score on their first drive of the game but it was all Dawgs after that.

New Mexico State 31, Auburn 10

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK
Auburn paid New Mexico State $1.85 million to come to Jordan Hare Stadium and almost reverse cover against them. The spread in the game was -26.5 in favor of Auburn and they wound up losing by 21. I guess Hugh Freeze froze up at the thought of Nick Saban coming into town next week.

Arkansas 44, FIU 20

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas took care of business at home against Florida International. KJ Jefferson threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hogs.

No. 9 Missouri 33, Florida 31

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
The Missouri Tigers continued to stand on business as they avoided misery in the form of a loss to the Florida Gators at home. Brady Cook, Cody Schrader and Luther Burden III all had great games to lead the Tigers to a win. Florida needs a win over No. 4 Florida State next week to become bowl-eligible. They may have to get that win without Graham Mertz though.

South Carolina 17, Kentucky 14

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky
Beamer ball found a way to stay alive for bowl contention as they took down the Kentucky Wildcats 17-14 in Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks need a win over Clemson next week to become bowl-eligible.

No. 15 LSU 56, Georgia State 14

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
Jayden Daniels had a Heisman-type night as he totaled eight touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a big win at home over Georgia State. LSU will host Texas A&M next weekend.

