How the rest of the SEC fared in Week 11

There were a couple of marquee games in the SEC this weekend and both of them ended in a blowout.

In the 2:30 slot on CBS, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 14 Missouri went to battle in Columbia, Missouri and Brady Cook and the Tigers opened up a can on Josh Heupel and the Volunteers. Missouri came out on top in a lopsided 36-7 win.

In the nightcap, the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels went down to Georgia and they were looking for a win to steal, but Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs used the same fiddle Johnny used in ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’ to send Lane Kiffin packing all the way back to Mississippi.

Here’s how all the SEC teams fared in Week 11.

No. 8 Alabama 49, Kentucky 21

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Milroe became the first Alabama quarterback to run for three touchdowns and throw for three touchdowns in a single game as the Tide dominated the Kentucky Wildcats. With the win, the Tide clinched the SEC West title.

South Carolina 47, Vanderbilt 6

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

After almost losing to Jacksonville State last weekend, South Carolina bounced back with a big win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in a battle of two teams that are at the bottom of the barrel in the SEC East.

No. 14 Missouri 36, No. 13 Tennessee 7

© Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brady Cook and Cody Schrader put on a clinic for the Missouri Tigers as they blew out the Tennessee Vols in Columbia, Missouri. Missouri outscored Tennessee 23-0 in the second half to run away with this game and leave no doubt that they were the better team.

Auburn 48, Arkansas 10

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

After a shocking win against the Florida Gators last week, Arkansas was brought back down to earth in a big way as the Auburn Tigers took the Hogs behind the woodshed for a 48-10 drubbing.

No. 2 Georgia 52, No. 9 Ole Miss 17

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs outscored Ole Miss 24-3 in the second half as they ran away with a huge 52-17 win over the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels. Lane Kiffin’s team looked like they were fighting out of their weight class in this one.

No. 19 LSU 52, Florida 35

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jayden Daniels showed why he should be the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner as he led the Tigers to a big win over the Florida Gators in Baton Rouge. Daniels threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns as well as running for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas A&M 51, Mississippi State 10

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

New quarterback, no problem for the Texas A&M Aggies as they put a beatdown on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in College Station. This game was over by halftime.

