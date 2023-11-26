How the rest of the SEC fared in the last week of the regular season

Rivalry Week always serves up a ton of interesting matchups. Most of the time, the better team issues a beatdown of lesser teams, but when it is rivalry week all bets are off.

It all started with the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving. Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels were on the brink of losing to Mississippi State in Starkville but they pulled out a win in the end.

Fast forward to Saturday, remember how I said all bets are off in rivalry games? Example A: Kentucky took down No. 10 Louisville on the road the week before the Cardinals played for the ACC Championship.

Then came the Iron Bowl. The 88th iteration of the Iron Bowl did not disappoint. Alabama entered the game knowing that they would be playing Georgia next weekend. Crazy things always happen in Jordan Hare Stadium and today was no different. Alabama faced a 4th and goal from the Auburn 31-yard line and Jalen Milroe threw a clutch touchdown pass to Isaiah Bond to win the game for the Tide.

Here’s how the rest of the SEC fared in the final week of the regular season.

No. 12 Ole Miss 17, Mississippi State 7

© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

This was an ugly win on Thanksgiving for Ole Miss but a win is a win. Jaxson Dart failed to throw for over 100 yards but the Rebels defense stepped up when Lane Kiffin needed them to.

No. 9 Missouri 48, Arkansas 14

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

In a battle of ketchup against mustard, mustard won. Missouri put a beatdown on the Arkansas Razorbacks as they cemented their spot inside the top 10.

Kentucky 38, No. 10 Louisville 31

© Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kentucky pulled off a huge upset over No. 10 Louisville as they proved that you can never overlook the Wildcats. A long touchdown run with a minute left sealed the deal for Kentucky.

No. 14 LSU 42, Texas A&M 30

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

LSU finished off their regular season with a win over Texas A&M at home. Jayden Daniels continued to work towards a Heisman Trophy and Malik Nabers continued to prove why he is the best wide receiver in the country.

No. 21 Tennessee 48, Vanderbilt 24

© Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee did what everyone expected them to do against Vandy as their dominance of the Commodores continued with a big victory.

No. 8 Alabama 27, Auburn 24

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

His name is Bond, Isaiah Bond and he just saved Alabama’s season. The Tide faced a 4th and goal from the 31-yard line with only 30 seconds left and the Tide needed a miracle. They got that with a touchdown pass in the corner of the endzone to win the game.

No. 5 Florida State 24, Florida 15

In the battle of backup quarterbacks, Florida State came out on top 24-15. The Seminoles keep their undefeated season alive and they will face Louisville in the ACC Championship Game next week.

No. 24 Clemson 16, South Carolina 7

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Dabo’s team clinched an 8-4 regular season record with a win in Columbia over South Carolina. A year that seemed to have a lot of hype for the Gamecocks ended in a 5-7 record.

No. 1 Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23

© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Yellow Jackets gave the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs a run for their money but in the end, the Dawgs came out on top. Georgia will take on No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship game next weekend.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire