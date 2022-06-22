Rest In Peace, Tony Siragusa
Tony Siragusa
Former Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Tony Siragusa died at the age of 55 on Wednesday. Siragusa played for 12 years in the NFL, including five with the Ravens where he won Super Bowl XXXV with the team. He died in his sleep, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Other details surrounding his death aren’t known at this time.