Rest In Peace, Tony Siragusa

Kevin Oestreicher
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Baltimore Ravens
    Baltimore Ravens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tony Siragusa
    Tony Siragusa
    Former NFL defensive tackle

Former Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Tony Siragusa died at the age of 55 on Wednesday. Siragusa played for 12 years in the NFL, including five with the Ravens where he won Super Bowl XXXV with the team. He died in his sleep, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Other details surrounding his death aren’t known at this time.

Recommended Stories