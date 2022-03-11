How rest of Mets' offseason could be impacted by new 'Steve Cohen' luxury tax

Steve Cohen Carlos Rodon Andrew Chafin treated art 2022

As the MLB lockout reached its merciful end, much of the focus was on the new CBT/luxury tax level that was be added by the league.

That level, which is a fourth threshold after there were only three in the prior CBA, has been dubbed the "Steve Cohen tax" by most. But any claim that the league's concern about runaway spending was driven by Cohen only is patently absurd.

Before Cohen took the Mets' payroll to heights it has never been, the Los Angeles Dodgers spent the better part of 10 years with massive payrolls well above the pack. And before the Dodgers, teams like the Yankees and Boston Red Sox did the same thing.

But with the new level (and associated surcharge) now in place, how will Cohen and the Mets be impacted for the rest of this offseason and beyond?



With the first luxury tax threshold now at $230 million, the new fourth level is $60 million above it at $290 million. And any team that crosses that $290 million level will be hit with an overage fee of 80 percent (rising to 90 percent in a second consecutive year over it and 110 percent in a third).

A huge part of this (and great news for Cohen and any other owner who spends big) is that the non-monetary penalties for exceeding the luxury tax thresholds are remaining status quo, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

There were proposals from the league earlier in the lockout that attached loss of draft picks (including as high as a first-round pick) to exceeding the thresholds, but that was a non-starter in the players' minds and eventually scrapped from the proposal.

As for the non-monetary penalties, they will result in worse position in the yearly amateur draft. In the last CBA (and again, these are staying status quo), the worst offenders would've had their first pick (unless in the top six) moved back 10 places. So the non-monetary penalties in the new CBA will still hurt, but are not horrific...

If Cohen wants to stay under the new top threshold

Yes, Mets fans should not care much about luxury tax levels and penalties. But Cohen will care at some point, just like every other owner does. And he probably won't want to exceed the highest level very often.

As things currently stand, the Mets' 40-man roster as it relates to the CBT/luxury tax level is around $266 million, well past the base threshold of $230 million. Allowing for the addition of the new minimum salaries, which will be going up to $700,000 under the new CBA, perhaps that number is closer to $270 million or so.

That means the Mets would still have roughly $20 million to spend on payroll without exceeding the $290 million level. That could allow them to trade for a pitcher like Sean Manaea of the Oakland Athletics (set to earn around $10 million this season) and sign a reliever like Andrew Chafin.

It should also be noted that with J.D. Davis, Dominic Smith, and Jeff McNeil available via trade, dealing one or more of them (perhaps in a trade for Manaea or another starter) would clear some payroll.

But Cohen and the Mets shouldn't be worrying too much about exceeding the $290 million number this season in what would be their first year exceeding the luxury tax threshold, and...

If Cohen doesn't care about staying under $290 million

In the event Cohen and the Mets are willing to go beyond $290 million, all avenues are open. That could mean going after a free agent pitcher like Carlos Rodon or a position player like Kris Bryant (though he's certainly not on the front burner).

And if they're exceeding $290 million while bringing in another huge player, it would likely mean doing that while also adding more players around the "big" signing or trade.

In a world where the Mets signed Rodon (let's say he costs around $20 million a season), Chafin (for $8 million or so), and added a few other players on smaller deals totaling about $10 million for 2022, their payroll would be around $306 million (depending on players the Mets might trade, which could lower that number).

A payroll of $306 million would be $16 million over the top threshold. But the tax at the top level (which would be at 80 percent of the total overages above $230 million) should not be prohibitive, especially with the Mets already well beyond $230 million anyway.



And paying a tax like that once or twice before dipping back under the top threshold would not be the worst thing in the world.

To be clear, any team above the $230 million number will pay a tax on the overages. But those tax penalties decrease as teams dip under each threshold.

For example, the penalty for being over the third threshold (which is currently $270 million) will result in a 62.5 percent tax for first time offenders in 2023. The penalty for crossing the second threshold will result in a 32 percent tax for first time offenders in 2023, and the penalty for being over the base/first threshold will result in a 20 percent tax for first time offenders in 2023.

It's also important to note that the base luxury tax levels will increase in the coming years, with that threshold maxing out at $244 million in 2026.



Again, we're treating Cohen's money like Monopoly money, and he'll eventually care. But how much would he care about paying that tax once or twice?

What about seasons beyond 2022?

The Mets have some big contracts on the books beyond 2022 (and some well beyond), including Francisco Lindor and Max Scherzer. And if Jacob deGrom is a Met beyond this season (which will depend on if he opts out and/or is extended) that adds one more big deal.



But there will be some significant salary relief soon, including when Robinson Cano's $20 million hit comes off the books after the 2023 season. And the Mets have a club option on Carlos Carrasco for 2023. So his deal (he'll earn $12 million this season) could come off the books after 2022.

Additionally, the expected influx of potential high-impact prospects starting in 2023 -- including Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, and Ronny Mauricio -- should help bring the Mets' payroll down even more since those players will all be making the league minimum.

This all means that the Mets are in good shape no matter which course they choose this offseason.

They could stay under $290 million and still have $20 million or so to spend, or they could exceed $290 million by a solid amount and not worry too much about the associated penalties -- due in part to the non-monetary penalties being status quo.

So for a team that is already a World Series contender and set up well in coming seasons, the Mets are in an incredibly advantageous spot, "Steve Cohen tax" be damned.