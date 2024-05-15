[PA Media]

Jurgen Klopp says he "needs to have a look" at life away from being a football manager and did not want to wait until he is in his seventies to experience it, as he prepares for his final match in charge of Liverpool.

Klopp became Liverpool boss in October 2015 and, after a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, he will leave the club following Sunday's Premier League finale at home to Wolves.

The 56-year-old said in an interview with The Anfield Wrap that he had worked "26-7" in all three of his roles with Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, in an almost unbroken spell of 23 years as a manager.

"That's how it is, it's no problem at all, it's my life," said Klopp. "But it cannot be all in life."

Asked what was next for him when he departs Liverpool, he said: "Definitely rest. Travel, relax, seeing friends... I see friends for hours, they come here, watch a game and I don't want to talk to them because they want to talk about football, and I go to bed."

He said it was important for him to spend time to "just live a life" and added later: "Coming back, watching games, still caring, getting on your toes and being on the other side of it - in the stands if possible, or sitting in front of the telly and just going wild in the living room - why not?

"I have to see it, I need to have a look at it. I can't not do it until I'm 70-something - I know that's a big difference from now to then. The rest of life - why should it start when you're 70?

"I would find a club if I want, but I'm just not available, I'm just off. And then we will see how long that takes. And I will work, I will do something 100%. The thing I understand most about is football, but maybe there is something else than doing exactly what I do now."