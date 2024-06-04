When a rest is as good as a change

Josh Adams, Ryan Elias, Alex Mann and Will Rowlands will not feature for Wales this summer [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Warren Gatland has defended his decision to leave four key Wales players at home this summer.

Hooker Ryan Elias, lock Will Rowlands, wing Josh Adams and flanker Alex Mann will not be involved in matches against Australia and South Africa.

It has been a long slog of a season for most Welsh players given the workload resulting from reduced regional squads.

And for some, it has been two seasons rolled into one after last summer was spent suffering Gatland's arduous World Cup preparation.

So the decision has been made, sometimes by the head coach, other times by the player, for some to spend the off-season resting, recovering or, in one case, bulking.

"Each player is a little different but the conversation [is the same], it was about the player," said Gatland.

"I said, 'you've got to make what you feel is the best decision for you, not what's best for Wales or your club'.

"It's often about having a break, both physically and mentally, to recharge themselves."

Wales finish their 11-month season with a match against Queensland Reds in Brisbane on 19 July.

The game will follow Tests against South Africa and two in Australia and will be Wales' 18th match of a season that kicked off on 5 August, 2023 against England.

Wales Test appearances in 2023-24

13 - Tomos Williams

12 - Rio Dyer

11 - Dafydd Jenkins

11 - Aaron Wainwright

10 - Josh Adams

10 - Adam Beard

10 - Will Rowlands

The need for some rest and recovery was never more the case than with Adams.

The Cardiff wing has limped through the season having struggled with a persistent knee injury - that requires blood to be regularly drained from the joint - since the World Cup.

A groin problem in training last week forced him out of Judgement Day and proved the final straw.

"Josh has a few niggles and hasn't been 100% fit," said Gatland.

"He was probably at 85% in the Six Nations but did a job because of his experience and the way he can play.

"In the past, there's one or two opportunities that I would have expected him to score.

"He understands that, and so by him having a break and getting himself right, hopefully, we can see him come back fully charged at the start of the season."

That has opened the door for uncapped pair Keelan Giles of Ospreys and Gloucester's Josh Hathaway to make their Test debuts this summer.

The one surprise may be the decision to rest Rowlands, given how depleted Wales' resources are this summer at second row.

Wales are without Adam Beard, Rhys Davies and Teddy Williams and could lose Seb Davies to suspension following his red card on Saturday with the Cardiff lock not named in the squad.

They are also without Exeter pair Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza for the South Africa match which is outside World Rugby's international window.

But the surprise return of Cory Hill has meant Racing 92's Rowlands, among Wales' top performers at the World Cup, will remain in Paris.

"It was tough for Will because he came back from injury and then the birth of his daughter over that Six Nations period," said Gatland.

"At one stage he wasn't going to be travelling backwards and forwards between games but then Racing required him to go back and that made it difficult.

"So he's had a long season but he desperately wants to be part of the team going towards the next World Cup."

Mann down

Alex Mann's breakthrough season has also taken its toll.

The 22-year-old went from the semi-professional Welsh Premiership to the Six Nations in a matter of months.

But the Cardiff flanker missed the end of the season with a groin issue and has been told to use the summer adding bulk to cope with the rigours of Test rugby.

"He's got skills that you look at to see if players can go to the next level," said Gatland.

"He has the ability to scan really well in defence and attack and he communicates exceptionally well.

"But it was tough for him because he's not the biggest and he was just battered in terms of how much effort and performance he put in.

"The best thing for him is to have that break, have a good pre-season in the gym and put on a bit of size."

Tompkins the exception

Nick Tompkins has played 31 games this season, including nine Tests [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

One exception is Nick Tompkins.

The Saracens centre has played 31 games this season for club and country, matched only for Wales by another England-based player, Dafydd Jenkins at Exeter Chiefs.

Gatland offered Tompkins the summer off but the 29-year-old was determined to add to his 36 caps.

"Nick was excellent during the World Cup but went straight into Saracens and hadn't had much of a break and I didn't think his form in the Six Nations was anywhere near as good," said Gatland.

"He recognised that and we gave him the option of having a break to refresh but he made a different decision.

"He came back and said he's desperate to go on tour and continue to play for Wales."