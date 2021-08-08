Rest day: 10 49ers out of practice ahead of day off

Maintenance and health have been two of the themes of training camp for the 49ers. Their quest to keep players fresh and ready for Week 1 resulted in a wave of absences Sunday ahead of Monday’s day off.

A few players are working through injuries, but several of the 10 were getting regular days off.

Here’s who missed Sunday’s session per Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee:

DE Nick Bosa

FB Kyle Juszczyk

CB Jason Verrett

FS Jimmie Ward

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

WR Jalen Hurd

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

DL Arik Armstead (groin)

DE Samson Ebukam (leg)

TE MyCole Pruitt (calf)

San Francisco starts their preseason slate Saturday, and getting some additional rest prior to the week of practice leading up to it makes a lot off sense. Although most of the players who were off are starters and not liable to play much anyway.

Still, the 49ers need to keep players on the field this year, and that starts in camp. They’ve had good luck in that regard so far thanks in large part to the off days and extra rest.

The two key injuries to watch are Ebukam and Armstead. Armstead missed Saturday’s session and there’s no word on the significance of his injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan after Sunday’s practice said the team is taking extra precaution with Ebukam’s ailment.

“He’s got some things in his legs that are just swelling and stuff, and we’re just trying to take it easy on him, the wear and tear of going every day,” Shanahan said. “And we’re actually being pretty safe with him. I know he’s, we’re trying to hold him back. Some stuff like we’ve done with Kinlaw too. We want those guys to make sure they just gradually go through and they don’t take their legs out too much in camp.”