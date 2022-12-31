How has the rest of the Big Ten football done during bowl season?

Ohio State football is not the only Big Ten team to play in a 2022 bowl game.

The Big Ten will have two representatives in the College Football Playoff for the first time, while seven other conference teams will end their seasons in a bowl game.

Here's how the rest of the Big Ten Conference has done in 2022 bowl games.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) scores a touchdown against Oklahoma State during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17.

With newly-hired Luke Fickell watching from the sideline, Wisconsin earned its seventh win of the 2022 season with 258 rushing yards against Oklahoma State.

The Badgers were led by running back Braelon Allen, who recorded 116 rushing yards on 22 carries, including a 20-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Holding onto a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Wisconsin allowed 10 unanswered Oklahoma State points in the fourth quarter, but was able to hold onto the program's third-straight bowl game win.

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20

Minnesota defensive back Coleman Bryson, center, reacts after being named the MVP against Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

While Minnesota could only muster 215 yards of offense against Syracuse, the Golden Gophers ended their season with a Pinstripe Bowl victory against the Orange.

Along with two touchdown connections between quarterback Tanner Morgan and wide receiver Daniel Jackson and a four-yard score by running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Coleman Bryson returned a Garrett Shrader interception 70 yards for a touchdown to help Minnesota to an eight-point victory.

Minnesota allowed 477 yards of offense, including 147 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns by Shrader.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland 16, NC State 12

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) looks to pass as North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) and defensive tackle Davin Vann close in during the first half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Maryland came out on top of a defensive battle, beating NC State for the Terrapins' first set of back-to-back bowl wins in back-to-back seasons since 1984-85.

Maryland needed 342 yards of offense and only one touchdown — a 19-yard touchdown from Taulia Tagovailoa to Octavian Smith Jr. — to beat NC State by four points.

Maryland's defense limited NC State to four field goals and 296 yards of offense.

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky; noon, Dec. 31, ABC

CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU; 4 p.m., Dec. 31, ESPN

ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. Mississippi State; Noon, Jan. 2, ESPN2

Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. LSU; 1 p.m., Jan. 2, ABC

Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah; 5 p.m., Jan. 2, ESPN

