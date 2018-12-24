Rest becomes a critical objective for Bears, but won't supersede shot at first-round bye originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Rest will be an operative term at Halas Hall this week, as in: How much, if at all, will Bears coach Matt Nagy decide to rest his starters in Sunday's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To begin the week, the answer to that question: Not at all, at least if everything goes according to the best-case scenario.

"If we were in a position where you can't move at all seed-wise and you were just locked in, then I think that's something that you have to discuss," Nagy said. "But we're not in that position. So we have to play to win, and I kind of like that. I don't mind that at all, and I think that our guys kind of like it. It just kind of keeps you going if you were fortunate enough to make it to the playoffs. It keeps you going in that rhythm."

That being said, Nagy is cognizant of the fact the Bears need help from the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to make a win over the Vikings count. The Bears can earn a first-round bye with a win on Sunday coupled with the 49ers beating the Rams in Los Angeles.

Nagy said there's not a certain scoreline he would need to see to consider pulling his starters in Minnesota, but did hint on Monday that it's a possibility.

"You have to be realistic in some of this," Nagy said. "I don't know what that number is where that's at - it's going to be hard because you're so focused in on your own game, I don't even know where they flash the scores at in our own stadium with the games. So we'll have to have a plan with regards to being smart about it.

Story continues

"If it's a complete blowout and word gets to me about that, then we have to figure out what the best thing is for us. But we're trying to, we're going to win this game and I don't want our guys, our coaches, our players, I don't want anybody thinking any different.

"But in our situation it's such a unique situation that there's, I think it could be any way you look at it, it could be criticized from any angle, so I don't know if there's 100 percent a right answer other than saying we're doing everything we possibly can to win. And then I think it's one of those deals where as you go you gotta just kind of get a feel for your own game and you gotta get a feel of what's going on in that game because that game, that other game does matter with the Rams."

Nagy, though, did give his players a two-day break to start the week in telling them to stay home from Halas Hall on Monday. The Bears will not report to Halas Hall on Christmas, either.

"They earned that," Nagy said. "We're at a point right now where, I think as a staff, coming up into this next couple of days is just important with the holidays to get some family time and to give your body and mind a little bit of rest, which is good. I believe in that. Then, come back ready to go and we'll get it back up on Wednesday with practice. We might stay a little longer, not much. But, I just thought that it's a little bit of a reward for them and they earned it."