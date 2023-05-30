The rest of the 2023 class, including 5-star DT David Hicks Jr. have made it College Station

We are nearly three months away from the start of the 2023 season, and to add a little more excitement to what we in the sports writing world call the “summer lull,” the rest of Texas A&M’s roster, including several key members of the 2023 recruiting class has made it to campus as of Monday, May 29.

Headlining this group is five-star defensive tackle David Hicks Jr., who recently competed in the UIL Track & Field Championship, earning a bronze medal in the discus event with a recorded throw of 182′-6″. As an incoming member of one of the most talented and deepest defensive line units in the country, Hicks, who is reportedly up to 280 pounds, provides versatility also to see time at the defensive end spot and will undoubtedly compete for snaps as soon as fall camp arrives.

The rest of the list in the 2023 cycle includes the following players:

Four-star Quarterback Marcel Reed (2,198 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, 944 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns in 2022)

Four-star defensive end Rylan Kennedy (61 tackles, 10 TFL, five sacks in 2022)

Four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers (24 tackles, 2 INT, 1 PBU in 2022)

Four-star Athlete Dalton Brooks (120 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 INT, 1 FB in 2022)

Three-star OT Naquil Betrand

Three-star Linebacker Chantz Johnson (70 tackles, 10 TFL, two sacks)

Three-star defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe (60 tackles, 6 TFL)

Three-star Punter Tyler White (42.3 yards per punt with a long of 62 yards, 79-81 on PATs, 10-12 FG as a kicker in 2022)

Outside of the arriving 2023 class members, several transfer portal additions, including former Boston College cornerback Josh DeBerry (50 tackles in 2022) and offensive lineman Finn Dirstine, former Jackson State linebacker Jurriente Davis (39 tackles in 2022), former Rice fullback Jerry Johnson, former Fresno State quarterback Jaylen Henderson, and former Colorado State running back David Bailey (20 carries for 61 yards in 2022) have also made their way to campus.

Last but not least, one of the more intriguing transfer portal addition is former Grand Valley State wide receiver Jahdae Walker, who, at 6-4 provides immediate depth to what is already a lethal starting WR unit, yet depth has been an issue, providing Walker a chance to work his way into the rotation this Fall.

