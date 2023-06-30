Who’s Responsible For Producing Good Notre Dame Vibes?

Something that often comes up on my radio call-in shows is how fickle the Notre Dame home game fan base can be at times. As someone who has attended around 100 home games in my life, I can verify this claim. One can never quite be sure what they are going to feel once they pull off the toll road and head to the game. From the palpable electricity in the air for all of “Bush Push Weekend” to the “nobody wants to be here” everyone is cold overtime loss to Northwestern in 2014. Stadium vibes matter.

But who’s responsible for creating these vibes? Is it all on the team? Is it the fan’s responsibility to create the most “hyped” environment every game every week no matter the circumstances? How much of the vibe onus would you place on the actual stadium operation? Entertainment, pump-up videos on the jumbotron, fun music, lightshows, etc.

Let’s explore this issue more deeply.

The Fans

Oct 22, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Fans tailgate outside Notre Dame Stadium before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the UNLV Rebels. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame is not known for having the most rambunctious of crowds. It is not generally a place teams absolutely fear to visit out of intimidation. but I do admit that the vibe and energy for the most marquee home matchups have been improving lately. The Clemson game last fall was evidence of that. The crowd was engaged and loud the entire game in poor weather and with multiple losses.

On the flip side, there have been way too many games played in Notre Dame stadium lately that had less energy than your great-grandmother’s wake. Sometimes it may be an opponent that didn’t excite anyone, poor weather hot or cold, or a season already tanked, to name a few reasons.

There is also a large contingent of fans that attend games clad in Irish gear that genuinely do not care if Notre Dame wins or loses, they are having a fun day on campus. A sightseeing tour, the football isn’t critical to this contingent. These are the folks next to me who left “Bush Push” mid-4th quarter to beat traffic. Notre Dame is a destination location. It always will be. That is good and bad.

But by far, the biggest “vibe indicator” of the home fan base is very simple. How good is the team?

The Team

Sep 10, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive back Steven Gilmore (3) runs an interception back for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

I’m hard on the fan base where I feel it’s warranted, but let’s be fair. How good the team is dictates more than any other factor how engaged the crowd will or will not be. The fans want to be engaged, have reasons to cheer, be loud, etc. The team has to provide the spark for it.

For instance, the Clemson game started with a blocked punt TD by the Irish early on. Instant crowd spark that stayed lit all night after that moment. The team earned that engagement. Engagement above and beyond the typical. On the flip side, it’s completely understandable to me that the crowd was ultra quite for the Marshall & Stanford games. The team was playing horribly and was losing to bad teams. How would one expect the crowd to react to that?

The reality is that the players are the only ones that can actually change the physical game score. The best way to liven the home crowd is with terrific football. Plain and simple. On the fans side though, there should be some baseline of expected liveliness for each rare home game that fans hold so sacred. Each group needs to do their part.

Stadium Operations

There was much uproar from Notre Dame traditionalists regarding the initial discussions of the stadium adding a jumbotron. It’d be gaudy, we would be like everyone else, selling out to modern morays, ect. Love it or hate it, in my opinion it has made a difference. The crowd is louder. Whether you like or don’t like the music selections, it gets some people moving. The pump-up videos they show get people’s emotions running. The lightshows are a next level production that comes out on big recruiting home game weekends. Those are all plusses.

The truth is, all 3 groups, the fans, players and stadium entertainment operators all must work together and do their parts to support each other part. The stadium needs to keep innovating their production, the fans need to be engaged, supportive and loud, but most of all, the team must play great football. Winning cures all. It always has and always will. If the Irish can be elite, so will be the environment.

