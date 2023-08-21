Who was responsible for all of the penalties in Saints preseason Week 2?

Penalties and preseason games go together like peanut butter and jelly, but it’s tough to believe many New Orleans Saints fans were satisfied by all of the fouls in their Week 2 exhibition win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Saints were penalized 14 times for 141 yards (a couple of other infractions were declined), while the Chargers drew just 5 fouls for 26 yards.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen certainly wasn’t pleased, saying after the game that it’s an obvious area the team must clean up.

“I didn’t like the penalties, way too many, so that’s something we’ve got to get cleaned up,” Allen reflected, also pointing to the yards given up to Chargers quarterback Easton Stick and too many coverage busts on fourth down. “Look we won the game, and I’m pleased about that, but there is a ton of crap that needs to get cleaned up.”

The good news is that the Saints should have referees in attendance for practice this week; they didn’t practice with an officiating crew present all summer, taking the field with the zebras for the first time in two joint practices with the Chargers last week. While the Saints will not be hosting the Houston Texans for joint practices as planned, they should still have referees at the facility for the NFL-standard second week of work before the regular season starts in September.

But what about the penalties on Sunday night? Let’s break it down by each quarter and see if any patterns emerge.

Quarter 1

Special teams, face mask foul on DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. (15 yards) Offense, offensive holding foul on RT Storm Norton (10 yards) Special teams, offensive holding foul on DB Smoke Monday (10 yards) Defense, illegal use of hands foul on CB Paulson Adebo (declined)

Quarter 2

Defense, defensive holding on CB Isaac Yiadom (5 yards) Defense, defensive pass interference on LB Nephi Sewell (31 yards) Offense, offensive holding on OL Lewis Kidd (10 yards) Offense, ineligible downfield receiver on OL Max Garcia (declined) Offense, false start on RT Storm Norton (5 yards) Offense, offensive holding on OL Tommy Kraemer (10 yards)

Quarter 3

Offense, offensive pass interference on WR Bryan Edwards (10 yards) Offense, offensive pass interference on WR Bryan Edwards (10 yards) Offense, offensive holding on OL Alex Pihlstrom (10 yards) Offense, false start on OL Chuck Filiaga (5 yards)

Quarter 4

Defense, defensive holding on DT Jack Heflin (5 yards) Offense, false start on OL Lewis Kidd (5 yards)

Summary

Offense: 10 penalties for 75 yards (1 foul declined)

Defense: 4 penalties for 41 yards (1 foul declined)

Special teams: 2 penalties for 25 yards

The offensive line was at fault for more penalties than any other position group: backups Lewis Kidd and Storm Norton each drew two penalty flags, and wide receiver Bryan Edwards was fouled twice on scoring plays. Reserves linemen Tommy Kraemer, Alex Pihlstrom, Max Garcia, and Chuck Filiaga have work to do to make the team.

Defensively, we saw just as more coverage penalties than anything, which is typical in today’s game. A spot-foul on linebacker Nephi Sewell cost 31 yards and accounts for a big chunk of the yardage allowed overall. It’s worrisome that cornerback Paulson Adebo led the team in penalties last season and is still getting fouled in a preseason game.

Special teams is always chaotic, and many things that are fouled by one officiating crew may be overlooked by another. Still, that’s an easy area to get out of hand, and the Saints owe it to themselves to clean it up as best they can. The game’s third phase should be a strength of the team, not a vulnerability to be exposed by rivals.

