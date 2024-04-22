'The response is strange' - how did we get here

In August, Nottingham Forest lodged a complaint with the PGMOL over the performance of the officials in their 3-2 defeat at Manchester United.

Then in March, Mark Clattenburg - the former referee who is the Reds' referee analyst - criticised the officiating in the build-up to Liverpool's dramatic winner at the City Ground.

On Sunday night, the Daily Mail's website published a column by Clattenburg defending the club's response to the decisions made during the defeat at Everton.

He wrote: "One of these errors would have been bad enough. Three was a joke, and that is why Nottingham Forest were left feeling victimised after another defeat in which zero big decisions went their way.

"It was a hat-trick of howlers from the refereeing team and, unfortunately for Forest, a continuation of an unjust trend that has hampered their survival fight."

Forest are also still hoping to get some respite from their appeal against the deduction of four points for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

BBC Radio 5 Live's football correspondent John Murray said: "Clattenburg was once considered the best referee we had in this country. He has now got a role with Nottingham Forest - you would think he would be very much involved with this.

"So Nottingham Forest with that statement will be confident with what they are saying, but I still think it is a remarkable thing to say.

"The FA, Howard Webb and the PGMOL - it will certainly ruffle feathers from them. What they have to say about this is the next step."

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy told Match of the Day 2 it was "a bizarre situation that has has shocked us all", adding: "There was some poor decision making, but the response is strange.

"I have always felt our referees try to do the best they can. There has been a lot of bad officiating and incompetency this season, and today was the same. "