'The response to 6-0 could hardly have been better'

[BBC]

It has been a long time coming.

October 17 2010 was the last time Everton beat Liverpool at Goodison, prior to Wednesday night’s 2-0 victory and the scenes at the final whistle showed exactly what it meant to the manager, players and fans. It was a performance packed with passion and purpose from Everton.

Liverpool may have had periods of dominance in possession, but they never got to grips with Everton’s aerial threat and looked decidedly uncomfortable well before Jarrad Branthwaite opened the scoring.

Everton hassled and harried for everything on an evening when everyone played their part. The Royal Blue spine of the team did everything asked of them. And then some.

Jordan Pickford’s positioning was faultless and his instinctive goalkeeping is right up there with the best of them.

Jarrad Branthwaite put in another incredibly assured performance at the heart of the Everton defence and his partnership with James Tarkowski has been a key factor behind the team’s 11 clean sheets this season.

Idrissa Gueye was an impressive bundle of fractious energy at the heart of midfield.

Finally, at the top end, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the focal point and his ability to get Everton up the pitch proved priceless. His performance was right up there with the run of form that made him a regular in the England squad, before an injury plagued period undermined his footballing prowess. It was fitting that he soared highest at the far post to head in Dwight McNeil’s right-wing corner just before the hour mark to double Everton’s advantage.

There is still a bit to do before Premier League safety is assured, but three wins from four matches - with three clean sheets thrown in - is a good run of form at any stage of the season. For Everton, it has come precisely at the right time.

The 6-0 defeat at Chelsea sandwiched in between that run of victories was a new low and it pointed to worrying concerns about their future. But it is how you respond to setbacks that acts as a true measure of courage and conviction.

Everton’s response could hardly have been better.

Sean Dyche told his players in the dressing room at Goodison last night to enjoy the victory and all that it means - but the big test now is Brentford on Saturday evening.