'I respect the governor's decision': Biden responds to Cuomo resigning amid sexual harassment scandal

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he respects New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to resign following a report from the state attorney general's office that alleged Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women including state employees in violation of state and federal laws.

"I respect the governor's decision, and I respect the decision he made," Biden said.

Cuomo, a Democrat, announced his resignation Tuesday. It will take effect in 14 days, he said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report last week that provided corroborated accounts of harassment by Cuomo that included unwanted groping, kissing, hugging and inappropriate comments. One executive assistant said Cuomo reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast, the report said.

Biden last week said he believed Cuomo should resign.

When asked to assess Cuomo's tenure as governor aside from the personal behavior, Biden praised the New York Democrat Tuesday.

"He's done a hell of a job. Everything from access to voting to infrastructure to whole range of things," Biden said. "That's why it's so sad."

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden responds to Andrew Cuomo's resignation