'We respect this game': Why Mike Norvell says FSU football won't take North Alabama lightly

Florida State football may have clinched a perfect ACC season and a spot in the ACC Championship Game, but don't expect the team to rest on its laurels.

The No. 4 Seminoles (10-0, 8-0 ACC) contest against FCS North Alabama (3-7, 1-5 UAC) could be a perfect chance for head coach Mike Norvell to rest up players ahead of a final week matchup against rival Florida (Nov. 25) and the ACC Championship Game (Dec. 2).

Rather, Norvell said the team will continue to play its game when the Seminoles host the Lions for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium. The game is set to be broadcast on The CW Network.

"We need to go get better. That's what we need to do. But it's not just the physical. It's the mental. It's execution," Norvell said at his Monday press conference.

"We have to get better as a program. There are some guys, if we have bumps and bruises and things like that, human nature wants to pull back. That's just reality. You come off a physical game and everything wants to take a deep breath, and we're playing an FCS opponent and obviously, we respect this game, we respect our responsibility, we respect who we're playing, we're going to respect all things that are necessary to go out and be better than we've ever come Saturday."

In the first two seasons under Norvell, the Seminoles were just 8-13. They have gone 20-3 in the last two seasons, including a current 16-game winning streak, which is the third longest in FBS football behind two-time defending champion Georgia (27) and Washington (17).

FSU's last loss came on Oct. 15, 2022, a 34-28 loss to Clemson, which pushed the then-losing streak to three straight games.

"If we don't apply those lessons, we are not achieving the objective of what we set out for. All the things we've done to get to where we're 10-0, and I am excited to be 10-0, I'm proud of our players to be 10-0. I'm proud of them but I've watched them grow," Norvell said.

"I've watched them make the investment. I've watched them pour what all they have into each other, into this team, into each step that's been necessary. If we don't do that this week, it will be devastating for our program, right, because that's what we are built on.

"So we are going to respect this game, and we are to go to respect the opportunity, and we are going to respect all the work that these guys have poured in to get to this point and we are going to improve this week."

Appreciating the fans

The Seminoles have played five true home games this season and each has reached the 79,560 sell-out capacity.

Following Saturday's win against Miami, FSU players made their way to and into the student section to show appreciation to the fans.

"For our players, they feed off of that. You understand, and I think I've said this before, but I told them there on Saturday before we came. I said when you get that legacy walk, take it in for a second. Just realize. From the minute we got off that bus, the energy -- we felt it all week. You know what it's building up to. But take it in. You realize who you get to represent," Norvell said.

"You run out on that field, it was electric. So obviously when our guys, we finished that game and to see them run over in the student section and the fans and just being able to have that time, I think it does show the appreciation for all those that support us."

The players were not the only ones who noticed the electric environment. Norvell and his coaching staff had the biggest in-game recruiting weekend of the season, hosting several of the top prospects in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes.

The visitors included No. 1 overall prospects in both 2024 (wide receiver Jeremiah Smith) and 2025 (offensive lineman David Sanders), a plethora of commitments in the 2024 class, as well as potential flip targets committed elsewhere, as well as 5-star defensive back commits Charles Lester and KJ Bolden, among others.

"Our fans are incredible. And that atmosphere on Saturday, oh, it was special. We had a little over a hundred recruits that were here," Norvell said.

"So it's been a busy weekend. Just got a chance to visit with them, and everyone I talked to, "What do you think?" 'Coach, that atmosphere. Just it stands out and you feel it. It's incredible.'"

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (10-0) vs. North Alabama (3-7)

When/where: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: The CW Network/94.9 FM

