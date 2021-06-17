Respect for Bruins' Patrice Bergeron shown in new NHLPA player poll

Bergeron receives impressive honor in new NHLPA player poll originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron is one of the most respected players in the NHL, and that was evident in the results from the NHLPA's latest annual player poll.

In the category of "Most Complete Player", Bergeron tied Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby atop the voting leaderboard.

We have a tie – an #NHLPAPlayerPoll first.



Patrice Bergeron and Sidney Crosby share top honours as the most complete player by pulling in exactly 112 votes each! pic.twitter.com/VoFvkzfurx — NHLPA (@NHLPA) June 17, 2021

It's hard to argue with these results. You won't find a better two-way player than Bergeron, who was recently named a Selke Trophy finalist for the 10th year in a row. A lot is made of Bergeron's defensive and faceoff brilliance, and deservedly so, but he's also been a terrific offensive player throughout his career.

Bergeron has scored 20 or more goals in 10 of the last 11 seasons. The only season during that span in which he didn't score 20-plus goals was the 2012-13 campaign shortened by a lockout.

Here are some other Bruins-related results from the 2020-21 NHLPA Player Poll.

Who is the best goal scorer?

1) Auston Matthews, Leafs: 46.27 percent

2) Alex Ovechkin, Capitals: 33.82 percent

3) David Pastrnak, Bruins: 6.02 percent

Who is the best goalie?

1) Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning: 54.12 percent

2) Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights: 8.88 percent

3) Carey Price, Canadiens: 8.25 percent

4) Connor Hellebuyck, Jets: 5.07 percent

5) Tuukka Rask, Bruins: 4.02 percent

If you need to win one game, who is the one player (any position) you would want on your team?

Story continues

1) Connor McDavid, Oilers: 36.74 percent

2) Sidney Crosby, Penguins: 23.04 percent

3) Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: 5.87 percent

4) Patrice Bergeron, Bruins: 4.57 percent

Who has the best shot?

1) Alexander Ovechkin, Capitals: 48.95 percent

2) Auston Matthews, Leafs: 28.78 percent

3) Shea Weber, Canadiens: 5.04 percent

4) Patrick Laine, Blue Jackets: 2.94 percent

5) Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: 1.89 percent

5) David Pastrnak, Bruins: 1.89 percent