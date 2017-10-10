Respect this: How Anthony Rizzo owns October

No one around this team flips the switch quite like Anthony Rizzo, who usually rolls into the Wrigley Field clubhouse looking like he just woke up from a nap, and spends an extraordinary amount of time with cancer patients at Lurie Children's Hospital, and absolutely wants to own October and be the new Mr. Cub.

It depends on the mood. Rizzo can be purposely boring with the media or extremely entertaining, writing everything off as "just baseball" or predicting the Cubs would win the division after an 89-loss season in 2014 and the franchise's fifth-straight fifth-place finish.

Remember Rizzo in the middle of an epic World Series Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians, clinging to a mic-d up David Ross in Progressive Field's visiting dugout: "I can't control myself right now. I'm trying my best. I'm emotional. I'm an emotional wreck." Rizzo leaned into Grandpa Rossy and cracked up teammate Tommy La Stella with an "Anchorman" quote: "I am in a glass case of emotion right now."

Rizzo screaming "Respect me! Respect me!" and pounding his chest will be one of the takeaway moments from this National League Division Series, making Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker pay for the key Game 3 decision to let lefty reliever Oliver Perez pitch to him.

"He has been underrated," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said before Tuesday's forecast pushed Game 4 back to Wednesday at 3:08 p.m. "For me, he always should be in the MVP consideration. That's just Anthony being Anthony in the moment. I would almost bet – had he had a chance to reevaluate what he said right there – he may have. But that's just Rizz. He's very self-confident.