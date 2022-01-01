The Chicago Bears didn’t have a very good year in 2021. With the exception of drafting of quarterback Justin Fields, it was a pretty rough year for fans and the franchise in general. But with the arrival of 2022, there’s hope that things can and will get better.

There are plenty of things that the Bears need to address this offseason to better their football team for the upcoming season — which starts at the top. But if Chicago is going to right the ship this season, they’re going to need to do several things.

Here are our New Year’s resolutions for the Bears in 2022:

Fire Matt Nagy

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Frankly, this shouldn’t even be a resolution because it should’ve happened last year. But since it appears Matt Nagy will be coaching in the final two games this season, the Bears need to fire Nagy at season’s end. As in, the Monday after their Week 18 game against the Vikings. While Nagy’s been a great leader, it’s clear he’s not the answer. He was brought in to fix the offense, which has gotten worse with every passing season. And his handling of Justin Fields this year has been negligent. The sooner the Bears can hit the reset button on the franchise heading into the 2022 offseason, the better.

Don't let the changes stop there

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

While Nagy deserves a lot of the blame, he’s not the only one who’s been responsible for the struggles of this team. The Bears need to honor the rumors that have drifted out into the media, which involve the team restructuring the front office. Whether that means parting ways with GM Ryan Pace, who is responsible for some good but some really bad roster moves, or finding him a new role. A report surfaced that president/CEO Ted Phillips was considering stepping back from football operations, which is a move fans have been calling for over the last few years. Chicago needs to get the right people in the right place if this team’s misfortune is going to change anytime soon.

Story continues

Prioritize Justin Fields

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

The Bears invested in the belief that Justin Fields is the franchise’s future at quarterback. So it’s about time they started acting like it. This offseason is going to be crucial to the development of Fields, not unlike the same position they were in with Mitchell Trubisky five years ago. The Bears need to make Fields’ success — and thus the success of this team — a priority. That means getting the right head coach in place, finding the right offensive fit, addressing the concerns of the offensive line, bringing in weapons for Fields and maximizing this offseason as a means of development for the guy they believe is the future.

Fix the offense

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

For the better part of the last couple of decades, the Bears have been looking for answers on offense. They’ve always been defined by their defense, while their offense has taken a back seat. Nagy wasn’t the guy to fix the offense, but Chicago needs to find someone who can do the unthinkable. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a head coach. It could be an offensive coordinator. But the Bears need the right coach, the right scheme and the talent in place to get this offense at least to average. With the aim being for steady, incremental improvement. If Chicago prioritizes Fields’ development, it should help fix the offense.

Get back on the right side of the Packers rivalry

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Earlier this season, Fields vowed to get the Bears back on the winning side of this rivalry with the Packers. “Sooner rather than later,” he said. Well, it’s going to take a lot more than a mindset to accomplish that. The Packers have outclassed the Bears for the last two decades, but there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel. With Aaron Rodgers’ future uncertain in Green Bay, it would certainly help level the playing field a bit. But Chicago also needs to make a concerted effort to get better so that they can stand a chance against the Packers.

Redeem the Bears franchise

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Right now, the Bears are the laughing stock of the NFL. Four prime-time losses and a narrow Thanksgiving victory over the winless Lions certainly helped with that. The reason we’re talking about actual change happening at Halas Hall is because the franchise is an embarrassment right now, and that’s not good for the brand. The hope is George McCaskey understands the importance of getting the Bears back to a respectable franchise, but it doesn’t happen overnight. That means making the right decisions for the team — firing Nagy and possibly Pace, bringing in the right people for the job and holding people accountable. The NFL is better when the Bears are good.

