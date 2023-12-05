RESILIENT RUN: Lamar clinches ninth state championship

Dec. 4—GAME STATS Lamar Alex Wilkerson: 352 total yards (217 passing, 135 rushing), 4 total touchdowns (2 rushing, 2 passing), 2 tackles and 1 interception. Logan Kish: 9 carries, 68 yards, 1 touchdown. Ian Ngugi: 4 catches, 43 yards. Chase Querry: 3 catches, 166 yards, 2 touchdowns. Cooper Haun: 7 carries, 49 yards, 1 catch, 8 yards. Khiler Nance: 8 tackles (.5 for loss). Rourke Dillon: 6 tackles (1.5 for loss). JR Romero: 5 tackles. Riddick Gordon: 3 tackles (2 for loss), forced fumble. Trace Wooldridge: 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 3 quarterback hits. Valle Catholic Alex Viox: 11 tackles, 11 carries, 44 yards. Grant Fallert: 332 total yards (68 rushing, 264 passing), 4 passing touchdowns, 6 tackles (.5 for loss). Tyler Gegg: 4 catches, 98 yards, 2 touchdowns. Rylan Fallert: 3 catches, 76 yards, 1 touchdown. Colin Henderson: 3 catches, 65 yards, 1 touchdown. Kellen Tucker: 1 catch, 25 yards. Joshua Fallert: 11 tackles (.5 for loss). Carter Viox: 7 tackles. Isaac Viox: 6 tackles. Isaac Basler: 4 tackles (1.5 for loss).

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Resilience was the word of the week for the Lamar football team. It showed exactly that with a 35-28 overtime victory against Valle Catholic in the Class 2 MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl on Saturday evening.

The Tigers had to come back from an early 21-0 hole in the first quarter to claim their ninth state championship in school history and second in the last four years. The comeback was capped off by a 25-yard touchdown run by Alex Wilkerson to begin overtime.

Then the Lamar defense finished its stingy second half by not allowing a single first down when the Warriors took the ball in the bonus period.

That word "resilient" was chosen by senior Ian Ngugi and he spoke about his and his teammates' resiliency.

"That game was a pretty good reflection of our season," Ngugi said. "We had a lot of stuff that went on behind the scenes that nobody saw — whether that was injuries or stuff going on off the football field. So I feel like that brought us closer together. We just knew we could overcome anything that was thrown at us the rest of the year."

Head coach Jared Beshore added to that.

"(Ngugi) gave a message on it Wednesday at practice," Beshore said. "That's what this team has rallied behind all year long. We're going to overcome anything. It doesn't matter what it is. Down 21-0 in the state title game."

The Warriors and Tigers had a combined 23 state championships between their programs and now that number is 24.

Both teams put their abilities on display all game long.

"It was really good football between two schools who do everything the right way," Valle Catholic head coach Judd Naeger said. "We gave a really good football team, everything they wanted for four quarters. Certainly, overtime didn't go the way we wanted it to."

Valle Catholic consistently made some plays at the line of scrimmage or in the backfield on Lamar's running plays in the first half. Something the Tigers did not allow was a single sack and only one hit on their quarterback all game. The offensive line was a wall during pass protection.

It was fitting that Wilkerson ran in the game-winning touchdown in overtime after pacing the offense all day with both his arm and legs. The senior general finished with 135 yards on the ground, 217 through the air and four total touchdowns — two rushing and passing.

Khiler Nance led the defensive effort with eight tackles while Rourke Dillon added six. Both of them are senior leaders and Nance talked about his group's ability to turn things around after allowing 21 points in the first quarter.

He credited the team's ability to trust one another and the coaches for the performance in the final 36 minutes.

"They did a good job of mixing it up," Naeger said of Lamar's defense after the opening quarter. "They were able to take away some of the plays we ran in the first half."

The Tigers also got the lone turnover of the game in the second half with an interception on the final possession of regulation.

There wasn't a major difference from the first half to the second half of this game other than Lamar limiting the big plays of the Warriors. In the first quarter, Valle Catholic struck for a 37-yard passing touchdown and a 75-yard score through the air. The second half only featured one long score for the Warriors on another 37-yard pass.

"We made some adjustments," Beshore said. "They were doing a lot of good things with personnel. Trying to get the right matchups. Our guys just won the one-on-one battles there at the end."

The comeback was fully completed when Lamar tied the game at 28-28 with a 91-yard touchdown pass from Wilkerson to Chase Querry with 6:11 left in the game. That was a quick two-play, 93-yard drive for the Tigers.

That wasn't the only time the senior wideout was able to showcase his breakaway ability. Querry outran everyone on the field for a 69-yard touchdown in the first half. That's when Lamar started its scoring at the 6:18-mark of the second stanza as Querry caught the ball near midfield and sped past every defender in the secondary.

He spoke about the opportunity to make that impact after missing last year's state title game due to injuries.

"It's really special," Querry said. "I waited almost my whole high school career to come out here and play. ... It means a lot to me overcoming those injuries."

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

Right before halftime, Valle Catholic had a shot to go up by two scores leading 21-14. The Warriors drew up a trick play that had quarterback Fallert throwing to Rylan Fallert in the flats at what appeared to be a wide receiver screen. Instead, it was a designed wide receiver pass that drew the Lamar defense all the way to the left side of the field. Streaking down the sideline was Alex Viox on the right side all by himself. It was going to be an easy six points as long as Viox caught the pass.

But the ball was never thrown because Fallert's knee touched the turf as he caught the ball, marking him down and ending the half.

"When two teams are even like that it comes down to an inch," Naeger said. "If (Fallert) keeps his knee off the ground he's throwing to a wide-open guy running down our sideline."

'HERE WE GO'

This was the ninth state championship for the Tigers. Coach Beshore was a part of multiple of those having won three as a player and now two as head coach. He talked about what made this one different.

"I think this one's different because we've never been in this situation before," Beshore said.

He explained those thoughts by talking about winning seven in a row and then only winning one more for the next five years until this one.

"Obviously we've maintained a high level of success, but you don't see programs go to the state title four years in a row and overcome the way we did in this game. It could have been real easy for our kids — losing the last two state title games and falling behind 21-0 — to say 'Here we go again.' Instead we said, 'Here we go,'" he added.