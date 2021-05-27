Resilient Rebels' run ends with Lower State final loss

Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard, S.C.
·4 min read

May 27—GILBERT 6, STROM THURMOND 5

JOHNSTON — Wednesday's season-ending loss delivered a different level of sting for the Strom Thurmond baseball program.

Sure, losing in the final game is always going to hurt to some degree. But to be just three outs away against their biggest region rival from keeping alive a season that started with the tragic loss of teammate Ryan White, then having it end with Gilbert celebrating on the Rebels' home field after a 6-5 win to clinch the Class AAA Lower State title — the Rebels were understandably distraught.

"They've just been so resilient. They dealt with tragedy. They dealt with so many ups and downs," head coach Mack Hite said. "I couldn't be more proud to be their coach. They did a really good battling all year long, man, down to that last pitch. They consistently worked so hard. I'm just so proud of them."

Strom Thurmond's early 4-0 lead had vanished by the time the Rebels came to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning, but then they manufactured a run in their biggest spot of the season and needing a win to avoid a series sweep.

Dalton Hitt, who started the game on the mound, was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and then stole third on a pitch in the dirt. Ethan Bates' single brought him home, and the Rebels were just three outs away from forcing a winner-take-all third game Friday.

Gilbert, however, loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh and tied the game on an infield single when two Rebels collided trying to field the ball. A sacrifice fly with one out gave the Indians their first lead of the day, and suddenly the Rebels needed a run to extend their season.

Devron Williams struck out to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and Chandler Mims' deep fly ball to right field was a loud out. Tyler Johnson hit a sharp liner that was snagged by the third baseman, then crouched a few steps up the first base line as Gilbert players poured out of the dugout to celebrate.

"It stings, man, not to be able to win your last one and get so close," Hite said. "Ultimately that's life, and that's a great life lesson that you do everything the right way and sometimes it doesn't go your way.

"It's just tough to swallow right now. We've accomplished a lot, to win over 20 games and be playing late and have a chance to play is such a privilege and an honor to go against a team like them. It just hurts, for sure."

The Rebels won the Region 5-AAA title in a one-game playoff against Gilbert after the two ended the regular season with the same region record. Strom Thurmond made quick work of its opponents to win the district title, setting up another showdown between two familiar rivals.

Gilbert took the opener Monday, winning 8-2 to get within a victory of the state championship series.

Strom Thurmond, however, looked more than ready to force another do-or-die game. The Rebels put pressure on Gilbert starting pitcher Joey Parker, putting runners on base and putting them in motion.

Jacob Rushton drove in Ben Jolly in the first inning for a 1-0 lead, and Robert Fallaw scored on a wild pitch in the second to go ahead 2-0.

Chandler Mims led off the third with a double and later scored on another wild pitch, and then Rushton drove in Johnson with another single for a 4-0 lead.

Gilbert struck back in the top of the fourth, though, by finally getting to Hitt. He struck out eight batters in 3 2/3 innings, but he was taken off the mound after walking in a run with two outs. Drew Johnson inherited a bases-loaded jam, and a bases-clearing Gilbert double tied the game.

The Indians again came through when it counted in the top of the seventh, then celebrated minutes later. Across the diamond, Rebels players consoled one another following the end of a season unlike any they ever could've imagined.

"Just keep being relentless, keep being selfless," Hite said of his players. "They're a team-first group. They've been that way all year long. If they go through their life that way, putting others before themselves and treating other people the way they want to be treated, I know they're going to do great things.

"I'm just so proud of them. When we have time after the sting and really get to reflect, we'll be so proud and hold our heads high. It's just a lot of emotions right now for the guys. It really stings to be so close. Again, so proud of them. They've just done everything the right way. They've worked hard and earned everything they've received this year. We're so proud of them."

Recommended Stories

  • NBA-Westbrook incensed after fan dumps popcorn on his head

    Westbrook was limping to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and was showered with popcorn by a fan seated above the tunnel at the Wells Fargo Center. Westbrook reacted furiously and had to be held back by Wizards staff and security guards.

  • Basketball-Lakers' James to face no action over COVID-19 protocol violation

    U.S. media reported last week that James attended an outdoor photoshoot for his tequila brand with several celebrities before the Lakers' 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors. James, who was photographed without a mask at the event, also played in Sunday's 99-90 loss to the Pheonix Suns in the opening game of their first-round playoff series.

  • Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

    Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

  • Golf-Only 11 men have more major titles than PGA champion Mickelson

    Phil Mickelson overcame the inevitable march of time to stamp himself firmly in the pantheon of golf greats with his victory at the PGA Championship on Sunday. In becoming the oldest major champion at the age of 50, Mickelson's sixth major title emphatically elevates his status, if ever there was any doubt, as the second-best player of his generation, and one of the best dozen or so of all time. Tiger Woods remains the yardstick by which everyone in the modern era is measured, and it is both a blessing, financially, and a curse, competitively, for Mickelson that they happened to be born just over five years apart.

  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Rodriguez booked for UFC Fight Night on July 17

    Cousin of Khabib, Abubakar Nurmagomedov has his third UFC fight booked.

  • 'Always sleeping' Shaq roasts Charles Barkley for napping during 76ers-Wizards

    Shaq, caught quite a few times sleeping backstage this season, decided to pass along the call-outs.

  • Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis fined $50,000 for breaking COVID protocols

    The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis $50,000 for visiting a club May 23 in violation of the league's current COVID-19 policies. Specifically, Porzingis broke "the rule prohibiting players from going into any bar, club, lounge, or similar establishment, regardless of the player's vaccination status," NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell said in a statement. However, Porzingis was not suspended and will not be forced to miss time during the Mavericks' first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Boxing-Fury signs contract for trilogy fight with Wilder

    Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • NBA explains why LeBron James wasn't suspended for breaking league's COVID-19 protocol

    The NBA issued a statement amid cries that James was receiving preferential treatment.

  • Non-standard league settings you may want to consider next fantasy football season

    Andy Behrens is joined by Scott Fish, famously of the eponymous Scott Fish Bowl to discuss league settings and thorny commissioner situations on today's podcast.

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.

  • Tennis-Teenager Gauff sets sights on Paris after success on Italian clay

    Gauff has already made the fourth rounds of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon in her nascent career and this week she will be seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career when the clay court major starts on Sunday. This month the American reached her first WTA 1000 semi-final in Rome and followed it up with her maiden title on clay the week after in Parma. "I feel really good about going into the French," Gauff told reporters after her second career WTA title.

  • Golf-Koepka angry after getting 'dinged' in gallery frenzy

    Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.

  • Soccer-Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year scoring record on final day

    MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) -Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he netted for the 41st time in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg. The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga with 277 goals, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set the previous record of 40 goals in the 1971/72 season, which Lewandowski equalled last week.

  • Report: Lakers SG Ben McLemore uninjured after single-car accident following play-in win

    The accident basically left McLemore's truck hovering over a road partition.

  • Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man honor

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, learning of the accomplishment while sitting with teammate Joe Ingles during a TNT interview. The two carved out a spot in league history, too, marking the first one-two finish by teammates in Sixth Man voting. Clarkson is the first player in Jazz franchise history to win the award.

  • Sergio Agüero breaks record for most Premier League goals scored for one club

    Agüero surpassed Wayne Rooney's record in what will likely be his final league appearance for Manchester City.

  • NBA-Knicks' Randle says maximizing pandemic downtime fueled sensational season

    Julius Randle said that instead of being discouraged by the seemingly endless COVID-19 lockdown, the New York Knicks' forward seized on the opportunity to fine-tune his physical and mental game, changes he said led to his MVP-caliber season. The 26-year-old emerged from the time off better than ever, posting career highs in points, rebounds and assists to lift the long-suffering Knicks to their first playoff appearance since 2013, a feat few saw coming. "I was able to make great use of my time," Randle told Reuters about his extended time away from the court, which was made longer by the fact the Knicks did not qualify to play inside the NBA bubble last season.

  • Anthony Davis with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns

    Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/23/2021