Resilient Pierre-Paul excited to be back in Super Bowl

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FRED GOODALL
Updated ·5 min read
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul during NFL football practice, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. (Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers via AP)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
1 / 2

Chiefs Buccaneers Super Bowl Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul during NFL football practice, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. (Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nine years and a pair of career-threatening injuries later, Jason Pierre-Paul is back in the Super Bowl and ready to wreak havoc.

The relentless pass rusher helped the 2011 New York Giants beat Tom Brady in the NFL title game.

This time, he’s trying to help the six-time champion win a record seventh ring in the 43-year-old quarterback’s first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pierre-Paul, traded from the Giants to the Bucs three years ago, is one of just six players on Tampa Bay’s roster with previous experience on football’s biggest stage, where the Bucs will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

He wants his young teammates to embrace the moment and understand that regardless of how talented they are, the road back to another Super Bowl will not be easy.

“Take everything in. Tomorrow is not promised. Super Bowl is not promised for next year,” Pierre-Paul said.

“It took me nine years to get back to this point. Every year I played well. I played great. I put up numbers. I do exactly what I need to do to be a great player, be elite,” the 32-year-old linebacker added. “But that’s not going to get you to the Super Bowl.”

Pierre-Paul’s journey has been more difficult than most.

In addition to the usual bumps, bruises and assortment of football injuries that come with playing 11 seasons in the NFL, the defensive stalwart also overcame a pair of scary offseason accidents that could have ended his career.

Pierre-Paul lost an index finger in a July 4 fireworks mishap that also damaged the thumb and middle finger on his right hand in 2015 while he was still playing for the Giants.

He suffered a fractured neck in an automobile crash that sidelined him for the first six games of the 2019 season with Tampa Bay. He not only returned to play the final 10 games, but finished with 8½ sacks as the Bucs laid the foundation for an improved defense that’s helped Brady reach his record 10th Super Bowl.

Pierre-Paul was asked this week about his resilience.

“I been through a lot and the things I go through, I just stick with happy thoughts. My father was blind at age of 30, 31 and me being born and he having to look after me when my mom was working. He never quit. To this day he’s still happy and joyful, and happy I am in another Super Bowl,” Pierre-Paul said.

“To those people who are facing something — six years ago I went through a hand injury, fireworks injury. Last year I had a broken neck,” he added.

“People say you can’t do it because they can’t do it. But you put your mind to it, you can do whatever you want to do in life. It’s easier said than done, but I never quit on anything in life. I am going to give everything I can until you can’t, knowing you can’t.”

Pierre-Paul had 58 sacks in eight seasons with the Giants. He’s added 30½ in three years with the Bucs, including 9½ this season when he led the team and was the only Tampa Bay player selected for the NFC Pro Bowl team.

“It’s amazing. Jason is a medical, genetic freak, the way he can bounce back from severe injury with what he did after his hand injury. But that car wreck, I I was just happy he was going to be able to walk. Football was the furthest thing from my mind,” coach Bruce Arians said.

“He told me: ‘I’ll be back.' Low and behold his first play back he gets a sack,” Arians added. “He is a rolling ball of energy every single day. He’s the best guy at playing injured and being tough that I know.”

Pierre-Paul had two of Tampa Bay’s five sacks of Aaron Rodgers in the Bucs’ 31-26 victory over Green Bay in the NFC championship game.

He generated more headlines on Super Bowl media day when he said, “I didn’t even know who that was,” about Mike Remmers, who has moved to left tackle on Kansas City’s reshuffled line since the Chiefs lost Eric Fisher to an injury in the AFC championship game.

Pierre-Paul said he’s not thinking about who’s going to be across from him, blocking his path to Patrick Mahomes.

“I’m going to do what I need to do. ... That’s a you problem. They gotta figure that out,” the linebacker said. “I’m coming to play a football game.”

For the record, Remmers said he doesn’t care about Pierre-Paul’s opinion, or lack thereof.

“Every week I’ve played in this league, I’ve never gone into a game thinking, ‘Hey, I wonder what this guy thinks of me?’ I don’t care at all. It makes no difference to me,” said Remmers, a ninth-year veteran who has been with eight different organizations and will start his 10th career playoff game, including a second Super Bowl. “I’m just going out there to do my job.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Originally published
OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Kansas City		-167-3.5O 56.5
Tampa Bay		+140+3.5U 56.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Tom Brady Gets Hit With Question About Donald Trump And Racism

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.

  • LeBron James: Husband of ejected fan has ‘been a hater’

    LeBron James and Chris Carlos, the husband of Juliana Carlos aka Courtside Karen, have a history of courtside trash talk.

  • NFL rumors: Texans' asking price for a Deshaun Watson trade revealed

    The Texans' asking price for a potential trade involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson has been revealed. Should the Patriots pay this steep price?

  • Broncos waive five players

    It will be a bit before newly hired Broncos General Manager George Paton can really put his stamp on the team’s roster, but he began the process on Tuesday. The Broncos announced that wide receiver Fred Brown, defensive end Joel Heath, safety Alijah Holder, tight end Jordan Leggett, and tackle Darrin Paulo were all waived [more]

  • HS coach: Tennessee pulls scholarship offer to 4-star TE commit a day before National Signing Day

    Roc Taylor had been committed to Tennessee since April and is ranked as the No. 12 TE in the country. But new coach Josh Heupel apparently doesn't want him.

  • Matthew Stafford was 'drained' after Matt Patricia regime, ex-teammate says

    Why wasn't Matthew Stafford thrilled about the idea of playing for the Patriots? Former Lions teammate TJ Lang may have touched on one of those reasons.

  • Tom Brady shares a heartfelt message for Bill Belichick before Super Bowl

    Tom Brady reflected upon his relationship with Bill Belichick.

  • Bengals could be winners of Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff deal via trade on draft day

    The Cincinnati Bengals could benefit from the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade.

  • Rob Gronkowski tells wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach

    Rob Gronkowski tells a wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach Anthony Piroli during offseason workouts in 2020.

  • Troy Aikman, Mike Silver at odds over Jared Goff criticism

    I love a good media squabble. Especially when I’m not involved in it. I’ll now try to address the latest one without landing in the crossfire. It comes from Mike Silver of NFL Network and Troy Aikman of FOX. It was sparked by the Jared Goff trade from L.A. to Detroit. In Silver’s Sunday item [more]

  • Ex-teammate says Aaron Rodgers is 'hellbent on some revenge' against Packers, wants new deal

    Aaron Rodgers desperately wants the Packers to go all-in so the team can win another Super Bowl.

  • Latest on free agent Trevor Bauer: Dodgers star trying to recruit Cy Young winner to Los Angeles

    The Mets have interest in free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. Here's the latest...

  • Devin White makes a remark that could raise eyebrows in the league office

    Nearly a decade after the Saints’ bounty scandal gave the NFL an opportunity to show that player health and safety has become a major priority (as long as the full extent of the cultural realities of bounties throughout the league was never fully explored), a much less problematic version of the controversy accidentally emerged on [more]

  • Chris Godwin shares advice Tom Brady gave to Buccaneers ahead of Super Bowl 55

    Chris Godwin shares the advice Tom Brady has given his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates ahead of their Super Bowl LV matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Klay Thompson Fires Back at Glen Davis Over 'Karma' Comment: 'Can't Wait Til I See You on the Court'

    "I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Klay wrote to Davis.

  • Golf's governing bodies take steps to tackle game's distance problem

    Golf’s leading authorities signalled their intention to rescue the future of the sport from the big hitters on Tuesday by unveiling proposals to rein in the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. The game’s two governing bodies, the R&A and the US Golf Association, have paved the way for restrictions on equipment including limits on the length of drivers and the introduction of a standardised, tournament ball on the tours. Golf's growing distance problem is causing great courses to be ruined The move is likely to leave DeChambeau’s plan to employ a 48-inch driver to overpower Augusta National at the Masters in April in tatters. It was the landmark day for which the purists – including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – had been waiting since the powers that be signalled last February that, with the “Distance Insights” project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated was “critical to the future of the game”. The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what is labelled the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport on Tuesday that a radical overhaul of the professional game was all but inevitable – “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing” – it will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances. In the short term, comments have been sought on the proposal to introduce a local rule reducing the maximum non-putter club length from 48in to 46in. The deadline for this is March 4 and, as it is expected to go through, it will allow Augusta and every other tournament organiser to put a brake on the long hitters. Slumbers denied it was “individual specific”, but accepted that the big hitters out there could be “personalised in this”. Yet the big battle will surely come in the attempts of the R&A and USGA to persuade the equipment makers to review the overall conformance specifications for clubs and balls, including specifications that directly affect hitting distances. This means the ruling bodies want to research topics such as the limitation of ball efficiency, ball sizes and weights, making drivers smaller in volume and shorter, and reducing the spring-like effect in faces and moment of inertia in club heads. They have chosen to go down the “local rule” to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification or addition of a rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. The rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that, while the weekend hacker would still be able to use the best technology can offer – there is no appetite to alter things significantly at recreational level – the pros will face game-changing restrictions. Slumbers, though, does not see it that way. “The local rule could be applied on a much wider scale than the pro game, or the elite amateur game,” he said. “I think it’s misleading to say it is just about elite golf.” No doubt the lawyers will become, and are already involved, with the equipment makers desperate to protect their billion-dollar industry, but the hope is that agreement can be reached following the conclusion of the feedback stage in November. “This is a serious problem and this is the time for serious thinking and I am confident the game and its many facets can come together to do what is right for our sport,” Slumbers said. It is a complex subject, but Slumbers pointed out that, while they intend the conversations to be as in-depth as they are responsible, they should not drag on. The likes of DeChambeau are already threatening the 400-yard mark and there is an urgency to curtail the bombers to ensure great courses do not become obsolete and that the game does not become too one-dimensional. “There is the balance of skill and technology that we are trying to find because the game is in danger of losing that balance,” Slumbers said. “After the lockdown, the different tours, governing bodies, golf federations, golf unions and bodies such as Augusta and the PGA of America came together to ensure the sport could get back and running as effectively as possible. That gives me confidence in this regard.” Mike Davis, Slumbers’s counterpart at the USGA, added: “This is about long term, for the whole of the game. Golfers need to understand that this every-generation-hits-the- ball-farther is affecting the game negatively. The cost of this is being born by all golfers. We’re just trying to fit the game of golf back on golf courses.” ‘Local rule’ route is the perfect plan to thwart big hitters and manufacturers The R&A and United States Golf Association are far from stupid and are acutely aware that they will have a fight on their hands with the equipment makers with their proposals to reduce the hitting distances in the professional game. Yet if they were expecting this essentially to be a battle with the bombers on Tour, then Webb Simpson highlighted that even the plotters could be in opposition. Simpson, the world No 9, is one of the shorter hitters in the elite, standing at 114th in the PGA Tour’s driving distance stats, having failed to finish in the top 100 in the past six seasons. If the power of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy was suddenly curtailed, it would surely have to be good for Simpson’s chances of adding to the one major on his resume.

  • Rivals upset Reed obeyed rules but violated spirit of golf

    Rivals were upset at Patrick Reed over a rules controversy after his US PGA victory Sunday, many feeling he violated the spirit of golf if not the letter of the law.

  • 49ers embark on their quarterback quest for 2021

    The fact that the 49ers reportedly made an attempt to trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford confirms what many have suspected for months. With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo entering the outer years of his contract, with a relatively minimal cap charge associated with trading or cutting him, all options are on the table as the 49ers determine the [more]

  • Tom Brady says family left him home alone so he can prepare for Super Bowl

    It’s six days before Tom Brady will play in his tenth Super Bowl and first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first time in 10 appearances in the title game that Brady is still at home as he prepares for a Super Bowl. Usually, teams would be in the host city [more]

  • Dustin Poirier explains why he pointed at Conor McGregor during UFC 257 win

    American finished ‘Notorious’ in the pair’s main-event rematch in Abu Dhabi