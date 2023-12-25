Resilient Bailey Zappe is making his case for … something originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On NBC last night, George Bailey was realizing for the nine millionth time that, despite all the crap that can befall a man, it really is “A Wonderful Life.”

Meanwhile, over on NFL Network, another Bailey – Zappe – was finding out the same thing. For the first time. The staying power of Buzzcut Bailey’s redemption story won’t match George’s, but he did indeed lasso the moon on Christmas Eve.

It wasn’t just Zappe. It was elfin-looking Chad Ryland delivering from 56 yards near the end of regulation to get himself off the island of broken toys and put a different spin on what’s been a no-good, very-bad rookie season.

It was DeVante Parker catching four of the five balls sent his way for 65 yards on a night when the Patriots were without their best skill guys. After nearly two seasons to forget with the Patriots, Parker made it a night to remember.

And the Patriots defense, which has delivered all season with the dependability of Santa, did it again despite its own litany of injuries.

Understaffed, flying cross-country to play when they’d rather be home sipping nog and reflecting on a lost season and what comes next, the Patriots out-gutted a Broncos team with something to play for.

That’s not nothing. But what is it exactly? Is it a season-changer? No. A conversation-changer? Maybe. A mind-changer? Doubtful.

The Patriots needed to prove they were headed in the right direction this year. They spent 12 games sprinting directly away from the right direction and staggered to 2-10.

Baby-stepping back into view around New Year’s isn’t improvement. It’s being less bad. When you’re bringing home D's and F's, you might get a pat on the head for a C and a celebration for a B-minus. But that doesn’t mean you're passing overall.

I’m excluding young Bailey, though, who I’ve belittled and eye-rolled about since the summer when he STUNK! He doesn’t stink anymore and I’ve been served my STFU.

I’m sure he couldn't care less about the case he makes to me. But what about the case made to the Patriots and the rest of the league?

What is he trying to prove? That he’s a starting-caliber player? That he can follow a Brock Purdy-Dak Prescott-Kirk Cousins track to becoming THE GUY and a Pro Bowl-level player in the right situation?

That he’s a solid No. 2 who you’d feel comfortable handing the reins to if a more physically-gifted (and highly drafted) quarterback is on the roster and either hurt or in need of seasoning? A Gardner Minshew-level guy?

He’d likely say his role will sort itself if he keeps producing. And it will.

But will he be satisfied with how it’s sorted when the Patriots make the inevitable move to add a projected new starter in the offseason, whether through draft of free agency?

How does Zappe view himself? Is he looking at the Patriots quarterback landscape and saying, “Bring me another first-rounder and I’ll beat him out too,” even though Zappe didn’t beat out Mac Jones as much as he merely outlasted him?

If he feels that way this week, you can’t blame him.

Considering the desperately low point Zappe was at by the end of camp (released) and even in October (behind Malik Cunningham for a week against Las Vegas), that he’s solidifying himself as a legitimate backup you’re not looking to upgrade from is a triumph.

The thing that’s stood out most to me from Zappe is his downfield accuracy. He throws it harder than Jones. He also keeps it on the planet when he throws to the sidelines rather than lobbing balloons.

Think about the throws he made against Denver. How many of the big plays were more thanks to the receiver than the throw? One? The leaping catch by Demario Douglas? And even that was shared credit. The throws to Parker, Jalen Reagor and Pharaoh Brown were on point.

The bottom line is the team is 4-2 when he starts.

You can definitely credit the defense for performances that bottled up the Lions and Browns and paved the way for easy wins last year, but Zappe was efficient with the leads.

He made three brilliant touchdown throws against the Steelers. Again, the Patriots defense was very good in that game, but he did have to do something with the opportunities he was served and he did.

And Sunday night, in the face of blitz-happy Denver, he weathered an embarrassing game-opening sequence, hitched up his pants, spit in his hands and got to work.

If you’re a Broncos fan this morning, you’re outraged that your team lost. You gave away seven points on a kickoff. You peed away incredible field position. You barely showed urgency until midway through the fourth quarter and you lost not just to a backup for a 3-11 team but a 3-11 team with expansion-level talent on the field. At home. At altitude. On Christmas Eve.

Will we look back at this night in a year or two and say that was the turning point? Heading to Denver, Zappe was an often-dismissed (I’ve been quite dismissive personally) novelty act who’d benefited mostly from being “not Mac,” staying out of the way and mixing in a few “that was actually a really good throw!” moments.

The Patriots face a fleet of questions and uncertainty in the next few weeks.

On Christmas morning, Zappe woke up as an answer. To which question? I don’t know if anyone really knows yet.