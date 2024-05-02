Resilience jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

Kentucky Derby 150 contender Resilience is bathed at Churchill Downs April 20, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. The horse is trained by Bill Mott. Owners are Emily Bushnell and Rick Waldman.

The 150th Kentucky Derby is right around the corner, and the favorites are well-known. Fierceness, Sierra Leone, Just a Touch, Catching Freedom, no one would be shocked if one of those horses won it all. However, of the remaining horses, Resilience might be the one that most experts have outperforming its odds.

While it is still rare to see anyone project a top-5 finish for Resilience, there are many experts that project Resilience to finish as high as sixth or seventh, despite having odds that could place him outside the top-10. Resilience has seen tremendous improvement as of late, including a massive eight-point jump in Speed Score between its last two races.

Here's everything to know about 2024 Derby participant, Resilience.

Resilience: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: William I. Mott

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Owner: Emily Bushnell and Rick Waldman

Sire: Into Mischief

Dam: Meadowsweet

Bred: Kentucky

Resilience record: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 9/1/23 Saratoga Maiden Special Weight 6 75 10/1/23 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 2 86 11/12/23 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 3 85 1/1/24 Gulfstream Park Maiden Special Weight 1 N/A 2/17/24 Fair Grounds Risen Star 4 89 4/6/24 Aqueduct Racetrack Wood Memorial 1 97

Career Earnings: $494,630

Resilience: Predictions, odds and analysis

Predictions:

Vance Hanson: Seventh-place finish for Resilience

Kentuckyderby.com editor Vance Hanson predicts a seventh-place finish for Resilience, which lines up with the horse's odds, but still puts Resilience behind another, similarly-rated horse in Honor Marie. Finishing second among all horses with 20-1 odds is not a slight. If anything, it shows how highly-touted Resilience is. Even without the best speed, Resilience should still be in position to place rather well.

Kellie Reilly: Eighth-place finish

Reilly, a staff writer for brisnet.com, believes Resilience will finish in eighth place at the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Although Reilly has other 20-1 odd horses ahead of Resilience -- Honor Marie and Track Phantom -- Reilly's and other experts' placements of Resilience shows that most people close to the horse racing scene believe Resilience brings a lot to the table.

Odds: 20-1

Post number: 19

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Odds via CBS Sports:

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

Epic Ride (30-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Society Man (50-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

