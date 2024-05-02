Resilience jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse
The 150th Kentucky Derby is right around the corner, and the favorites are well-known. Fierceness, Sierra Leone, Just a Touch, Catching Freedom, no one would be shocked if one of those horses won it all. However, of the remaining horses, Resilience might be the one that most experts have outperforming its odds.
While it is still rare to see anyone project a top-5 finish for Resilience, there are many experts that project Resilience to finish as high as sixth or seventh, despite having odds that could place him outside the top-10. Resilience has seen tremendous improvement as of late, including a massive eight-point jump in Speed Score between its last two races.
Here's everything to know about 2024 Derby participant, Resilience.
Resilience: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree
Trainer: William I. Mott
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
Owner: Emily Bushnell and Rick Waldman
Sire: Into Mischief
Dam: Meadowsweet
Bred: Kentucky
Resilience record: Past performances and career earnings
Past performances:
Date
Track
Race
Finish
Speed
9/1/23
Saratoga
Maiden Special Weight
6
75
10/1/23
Churchill Downs
Maiden Special Weight
2
86
11/12/23
Churchill Downs
Maiden Special Weight
3
85
1/1/24
Gulfstream Park
Maiden Special Weight
1
N/A
2/17/24
Fair Grounds
Risen Star
4
89
4/6/24
Aqueduct Racetrack
Wood Memorial
1
97
Career Earnings: $494,630
Resilience: Predictions, odds and analysis
Predictions:
Vance Hanson: Seventh-place finish for Resilience
Kentuckyderby.com editor Vance Hanson predicts a seventh-place finish for Resilience, which lines up with the horse's odds, but still puts Resilience behind another, similarly-rated horse in Honor Marie. Finishing second among all horses with 20-1 odds is not a slight. If anything, it shows how highly-touted Resilience is. Even without the best speed, Resilience should still be in position to place rather well.
Kellie Reilly: Eighth-place finish
Reilly, a staff writer for brisnet.com, believes Resilience will finish in eighth place at the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Although Reilly has other 20-1 odd horses ahead of Resilience -- Honor Marie and Track Phantom -- Reilly's and other experts' placements of Resilience shows that most people close to the horse racing scene believe Resilience brings a lot to the table.
Odds: 20-1
Post number: 19
Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds
Odds via CBS Sports:
Fierceness (5-2)
Sierra Leone (3-1)
Catching Freedom (8-1)
Forever Young (10-1)
Just a Touch (10-1)
Dornoch (20-1)
Mystik Dan (20-1)
Just Steel (20-1)
Honor Marie (20-1)
Track Phanton (20-1)
Stronghold (20-1)
Resilience (20-1)
Catalytic (30-1)
Epic Ride (30-1)
T O Password (30-1)
Endlessly (30-1)
Domestic Product (30-1)
Grand Mo the First (50-1)
Society Man (50-1)
West Saratoga (50-1)
Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch
When: Saturday, May 4
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
TV: NBC
