Resignation resolves ethics dilemma involving Councilwoman Nettie Davis

Aug. 10—TUPELO — The daughter of Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis has resigned her city job, ending an ethics law violation that has persisted over a decade.

Natalia Davis resigned from her job with the city of Tupelo's Development Services Department on Friday, according to multiple city officials.

"My understanding is she has accepted a position with an employer not related to the city," said Tanner Newman, director of Development Service. "We wish her the best of luck in her new endeavors."

This resignation will allow Nettie Davis to fully participate in the Tupelo City Council's budget talks, with no need to recuse herself. Work sessions on the budget began Monday at City Hall.

Mayor Todd Jordan's administration had most recently given Nettie Davis a deadline of last Friday to resolve her ethics conflict. Natalia Davis resigned that day.

As previously reported by the Daily Journal, the adult daughter of Nettie Davis was employed by the city of Tupelo for two different periods of time: from 2001 to 2003 and again from 2009 until last week.

State ethics laws do not allow spouses or financially dependent children — even adult children — of elected officials to work for the government entities those officials serve.

Financially independent adult children can work for government entities served by an elected official who is a parent, but only if the parent is recused from any decision that could benefit the child. This includes recusal from budgets used to pay the adult child.

However, Natalia Davis has lived in a house owned by her mother on Professional Drive since 2003, according to comments made to the Daily Journal by the sixth-term incumbent council member. That means Natalia Davis is not financially independent of her mother and her employment by the city of Tupelo has been in violation of state ethics laws since 2009.

In late July, Nettie Davis told the Daily Journal she would transfer full ownership of the Professional Drive home to her daughter, and then begin recusing herself as required. The ultimate course taken — resignation — departed from that initial plan.

Last week, Nettie Davis refused to answer questions from the Daily Journal about the status of the property transfer.

City attorney Ben Logan said last week that Nettie Davis was under a city-imposed deadline to address the issue, or the mayor's administration would take action.

"We had advised her that she needed to get that taken care of, or we'd have to terminate employment," Logan said.

Aside from the clerk of the council and certain department heads, Tupelo's mayor has the power to hire and fire all city employees.

Logan recently told the Daily Journal during the 11 years Natalia Davis has been employed by the city, a belief had existed that the relevant ethics requirements were being satisfied.

A new inquiry into the matter began with the onset of a new mayoral administration, prompting the discovery of the ethics violation.

City Hall's own internal research into the matter confirmed reporting by the Daily Journal into the arrangement involving Nettie Davis and her daughter.

Taylor Vance contributed to this report.

