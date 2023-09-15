Residents Forced To Evacuate Homes After Explosion At Nebraska Rail Yard

Residents in North Platte, Nebraska had to evacuate their homes after an explosion at a rail yard on Thursday, September 14.

Chemicals onboard a railcar caught fire, producing a toxic smoke at Union Pacific Bailey Yard, local media reported.

The North Platte Nebraska Volunteer Fire Department ordered the evacuations due to concerns about “heavy, toxic smoke.”

James Grant Horn posted this footage, which shows thick plumes of smoke billowing into the air. Credit: James Grant Horn via Storyful