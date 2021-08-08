Residents flee as Greece battles wildfires

A fire which began on Tuesday on the island east of Athens quickly burgeoned into several fronts, ripping through thousands of hectares (acres) of pristine forest in the north, and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.

    ATHENS (Reuters) -Fires blazed uncontrolled for a fifth day in Greece on Saturday, ravaging swathes of land on its second-biggest island of Evia where hundreds of people had to be evacuated by ferry and locals joined firefighters in battling the flames. "The situation is very difficult," Central Greece Governor Fanis Spanos told Skai TV.

