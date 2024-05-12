Residents fill Dothan Civic Center for Beatdown Dothan 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—Beatdown Dothan 3 was an intense, action filled event, leaving many fans here in the Circle City with lasting memories.

From crushing blows to some serious grappling skills, these fighters gave it their all in the octagon.

This event featured professional and amateur fighters from around the country and even a few fighters from the Dothan area.

Dothan native Tyler Kent attempted to win the title belt in a rematch, but sadly lost in a scorer’s decision.

