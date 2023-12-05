Residents Evacuate Khan Yunis Following Night of Bombardment

Gazans in Khan Yunis were seen evacuating from areas of the city on Tuesday, December 5, after a night of heavy bombardment as Israel moved its focus south.

Footage by journalist Muhammad Akram Al-Helou shows people carrying their belongings as they walk along the Al Quds Road in the city. Small vehicles and a car carrying multiple mattresses are also seen heading west towards the Gamal Abdul Nasser Road – a main route south.

At least 40 Palestinian civilians were killed and dozens were injured in Khan Yunis following Israeli airstrikes, the WAFA news agency reported, citing medical sources.

The Israeli military warned on Sunday for residents in the southern Gaza Strip to push farther south as their “action against Hamas” continued. Credit: Muhammad Akram Al-Helou via Storyful