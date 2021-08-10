Residential Lighting Products Market revenue to cross USD 70 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read

Major residential lighting products market players include Nichia Corporation, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Lutron Electronics, Osram Licht AG, Signify N.V., General Electric, Cree, Inc., Hubbel Incorporated, and Zumtobel Group AG.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to latest report “Residential Lighting Products Market by Product (Outdoor Lighting, Technical Lighting, Decorative Lighting, Bulbs), Sales Channel (B2C, B2B, E-commerce), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of residential lighting products will cross $70 billion by 2027. The rising adoption of LEDs in residential areas will drive the growth of lighting products over the forecast period. Supportive government policies to promote the usage of LEDs are fueling the market growth.

The residential lighting products market was adversely affected attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. The disruptions in supply chain and unavailability of low-cost raw materials from Asian countries, such as China and Taiwan, increased the cost of production for lighting manufacturers. As a result, lighting manufacturers were forced to temporarily increase the cost of their products to offset the losses due to the pandemic. The fall in disposable income led to reduced spending on discretionary items. However, the market is anticipated to witness recovery by 2021 owing to supportive government initiatives and rising usage of smart lightings.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5085

The availability of high-quality technical lighting products in a variety of designs integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology will create opportunities for the residential lighting products market in North America and Europe over the forecast timeframe. These countries host a technologically sound population that is an early adopter of smart devices and upcoming technologies.

The residential lighting products market in Latin America will showcase a significant growth rate through 2027. Rising disposable income and growing inclination toward a lavish lifestyle are the major factors fostering the market demand for residential lighting products in this region. Decorative lights are observing a high demand in Latin America, credited to their unique advantage of enhancing the beauty of a pointed area with extra luminescence. Industry giants and manufacturers are focusing on offering a diverse deco spot product portfolio and new product innovations, propelling the spotlight sales in the region.

Some of the major companies operating in the market include Nichia Corporation, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Lutron Electronics, Osram Licht AG, Signify N.V., General Electric, Cree, Inc., Hubbel Incorporated, and Zumtobel Group AG. Market players are introducing new lighting products with higher lumen output and advanced features.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5085

Some key findings in the residential lighting products market report include:

  • Growing demand for home décor lightings such as chandeliers, pendants, spotlights, and LED strips to add aesthetic beauty will stimulate the industry growth for residential lighting products in European countries.

  • The demand for LED lights continues to grow globally owing to higher efficiency, improved performance, higher durability, and lower maintenance costs. Rapid technological advancements and price adjustment will further support the acceptance.

  • Various initiatives taken by industry associations such as LightingEurope and Global Lighting Association to promote efficient lighting that enhances human comfort, well-being, and safety will support the market development in Europe.

  • High investments in R&D activities by prominent players to launch technically advanced lighting with high energy-efficiency will boost the industry demand. The innovations of new lighting products, which can be connected with Google Home, Apple Homekit, and Amazon Echo are gaining impetus in the market.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Residential Lighting Products Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of COVID-19

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional impact

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1 Smart lighting

3.4.2 Human centric lighting

3.4.3 LED drivers

3.4.4 Li-fi technology

3.4.5 Augmented Reality (AR)

3.5 Pricing analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 Regulatory Landscape

3.6.2 International standards

3.6.3 North America

3.6.4 Europe

3.6.5 Asia Pacific

3.6.6 Latin America

3.6.7 MEA

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Consumer trend analysis

3.10 Environmental impacts

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/residential-lighting-products-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • NYSE-Traded Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands Invests $8M In Cannabis Co. Old Pal

    Zig-Zag papers maker Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently completed an $8 million strategic investment in Old Pal, one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands in the cannabis lifestyle industry. Turning Point Brands invested in the form of a convertible note, which includes additional follow-on investment rights. “Old Pal’s ability to build strong brand awareness, including outside of states in which it currently conducts business, represents an attractive opportunity for Turning Po

  • Bitcoin Breaks Key Resistance as Market Health Improves on Institutional Demand

    “There seems to be a shift in the sentiment in the market compared to a few months back," said hedge fund executive director Ulrik Lykke.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

    Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its 2021 second quarter financial results August 10, 2021. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.

  • Sony’s Funimation Closes $1.2B Crunchyroll Acquisition From AT&T, Plans to Create Single Anime Service

    AT&T has officially divested Crunchyroll, closing the sale of the anime business to Sony’s Funimation group — bringing together two erstwhile competitors under the Sony umbrella. The telco, looking for every opportunity to pay down its debt, sold Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion in cash paid at closing by Funimation Global Group, a joint venture between […]

  • Mesa Air (MESA) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Mesa Air (MESA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and -13.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Shares Notch Another Record High?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after hitting notching new record highs after inking new supply deals for its Covid vaccine?

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Workers Fired for Being Unvaccinated May Not Be Able to Collect Unemployment Benefits

    As people continue to return to the office amidst the surging Delta variant, more employers are requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination or risk losing their jobs. However, if you are fired...

  • South Korea is developing a critical metals strategy to back a lofty battery goal

    To be a leading global battery powerhouse, the country must secure its supply of materials like lithium and rare earths.

  • US companies scrambling to work out policies on vaccinations and masking

    White House discussing regulations to encourage employee mandates, or withholding funds from those companies that resist Vaccination rates are rising in states with the highest Covid-19 infections. Photograph: Andi Rice/The Guardian US employers are scrambling to come up with Covid-19 policies for their workers as the country is experiencing a rise in infections, primarily among unvaccinated Americans, leading to a chaotic patchwork of requirements that varies by company and location. The rapid

  • Panera has seen ‘tremendous recovery’ across all three brands this year: CEO

    Panera CEO, Niren Chaudhary, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why Panera has decided to merge with Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee to form Panera Brands and what this merger could mean for the company moving forward in terms of growth and competition.

  • Higher Revenues Lift BNSF's Q2 Profits

    A 26% gain in revenues helped boost BNSF's net profits in the second quarter of 2021. BNSF's revenues in the second quarter were $5.8 billion, compared with $4.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021, BNSF said Monday. Net income was $1.5 billion in the second quarter, a 34% increase from $1.1 billion a year ago. A 24% increase in rail volumes helped to fuel higher revenues, although the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant economic slowdown that adversely affected volumes in 2020, said BNSF's

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Plus reaches new driverless truck milestone

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman speak with David Liu, Plus Co-Founder and CEO, about the company’s latest milestone and outlook.