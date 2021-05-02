Resetting the Patriots' depth chart after the 2021 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 NFL Draft is now in the books. The New England Patriots have made their eight selections and spent equally on both sides of the ball.

With four more new offensive players and four new defensive players, the draft is sure to have a major impact on the Patriots as they continue to rebuild their roster.

Just what does their depth chart look like with the rookies on board? Here's a look at how it unofficially will shake out as the Patriots move into the next phase of the 2021 NFL offseason.

New England Patriots Depth Chart: Offense

NBC Sports Boston Illustration

On offense, the most interesting thing to see will be were first-round quarterback Mac Jones ultimately lands in the QB room. Right now, we have him set to backup Cam Newton. Bill Belichick did insist that Newton is still the starter, and generally, you don't draft a first-round quarterback to be your third string QB.

Maybe Belichick and the Patriots will bring Jones along slowly, but he was considering to be one of the most pro-ready quarterbacks in this class. He should have a chance to emerge as the backup over Jarrett Stidham. If not, he may overtake Newton for the starting job.

The Patriots' offensive picks came in the fourth-round or later. So, they don't figure to factor into the starting equation, but they could play key roles in the battle at depth positions.

Rhamondre Stevenson's first goal will be to overtake Michel for a role as a backup power back and he may have a chance to do that. Winning that battle may not equate to a ton of snaps, but if he can operate in a LeGarrette Blount-type role, the Patriots may let him play in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Tre Nixon is in a similar situation. Since the Patriots don't have a lot of receiver talent, the speedy Nixon could have a chance to fight for a job as a fast backup behind the top-three Patriots receivers.

Nixon will be battling N'Keal Harry and Gunner Olszewski for that job. Since neither was particularly impressive last year, Nixon could move up the depth chart quickly if he gets off to a fast start.

William Sherman will probably have the toughest time fighting for a roster spot off the bat. The Patriots have solid depth on the offensive line, but given that Sherman could play any position up front, he could fight for a role as a backup super sub. His main competition for a roster spot will be 2020 sixth-round pick Justin Herron.

If both impress, then perhaps Yodny Cajuste or Korey Cunningham could find themselves on the roster bubble.

New England Patriots Depth Chart: Defense

NBC Sports Boston Illustration

Same as on offense, the player that is drawing the most intriguing is an Alabama player. Christian Barmore was seen as a steal with the 38th selection and that's why the Patriots were willing to trade up to grab him.

The Patriots do have a lot of quality rotational players at the defensive tackle spot, but where does Barmore fit in? He may end up being the best pass rusher of the bunch, but he is raw. For now, we'll project him as a second-string player behind the ever-steady Deatrich Wise Jr, but don't be surprised to see him get a lot of action in pass rush packages.

Ronnie Perkins' status will also bear watching. The Patriots' third-round pick is a natural pass rusher and the Pats pass rush was an issue last year. For now, he's probably behind the experienced Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy for playing time, but will he be able to overtake one of the Michigan products, Chase Winovich or Josh Uche, in the pecking order? He'll have to fight hard to do that.

Speaking of Michigan Wolverines, Cameron McGrone, the Patriots' fifth-round pick, figures to be a deeper backup at the linebacker spot. He's athletic and is just 21 years old, so he may need some extra seasoning. He could earn a role on special teams, but expecting him to overtake Anfernee Jennings or Ja'Whaun Bentley would be premature.

As for Joshuah Bledsoe, he was very productive at Missouri and could have a chance to emerge as a quality playmaker in the future. But for now, the Patriots are very strong at the safety position and could have as many as five players ahead of Bledsoe depending on how the team views veteran special teamer Cody Davis.

For now, Bledsoe can be penciled in as the fifth or sixth safety on the depth chart. He could be on the roster bubble, but just like Sherman on offense, he will have a chance to make the team.

All told, this Patriots depth chart is looking much better than it did last year. The Patriots did a good job of bolstering their depth during the offseason and their team should be better for it.

There will be plenty of competition and battles for spots in the pecking order, and that will only help to make the Patriots more competitive than they were last season.