Resetting Patriots' 2020 salary cap situation with Joe Thuney on franchise tag
The New England Patriots recently freed up millions of dollars in salary cap space, but they didn't get any more relief Wednesday.
The NFL's 4 p.m. ET deadline for franchise-tagged players to negotiate long-term agreements passed without Joe Thuney and the Patriots working out a deal. That means the offensive guard will play the 2020 season on a one-year, $14.78 million contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2021.
It also means New England still has roughly $7.79 million in cap space, as Thuney's 2020 cap hit won't change. So, where does the 2019 second-team All-Pro rank among the Patriots' highest-paid players?
While Thuney's $14.78 million base salary is the highest on the team after Tom Brady's departure, his cap hit is second to that of cornerback Stephon Gilmore at $18.67 million, according to Spotrac.
Here are the 10 Patriots players with the highest cap hits in 2020, per Spotrac:
CB Stephon Gilmore: $18.67 million
OL Joe Thuney: $14.78 million
LB Dont'a Hightower: $12.44 million
WR Julian Edelman: $9.67 million
OL Marcus Cannon: $9.62 million
OL Shaq Mason: $8.71 million
WR Mohamed Sanu: $6.5 million
CB Jonathan Jones: $5.97 million
CB Jason McCourty: $5.55 million
DB Devin McCourty: $5.4 million
The Patriots aren't paying any player more than 8.9 percent of their total salary cap, a change from 2019 when Brady accounted for 10.7 percent of the team's cap space.
Yet Thuney still is being paid handsomely for his position, as he'll be the NFL's second-highest-paid guard in 2020 behind Washington's Brandon Scherff.
New England is spending big on the offensive line between Thuney, Marcus Cannon and Shaq Mason but is saving big-time at quarterback, as Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer have a combined cap hit of roughly $3 million.
