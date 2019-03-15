Resetting Patriots' 2019 depth chart after flurry of free-agent moves
NFL free agency is but two days old, and your defending Super Bowl champions already look different than the squad that beat the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3.
The New England Patriots haven't made any big splashes yet, but they've gotten quite busy in "second wave" free agency, building out their roster with depth adds while letting some stars of the 2018 team walk in free agency.
The Patriots are far from done, but after Thursday's flurry of reported signings and departures, let's catch our breath to reset New England's roster entering the weekend.
*bold denotes new addition or free agent re-signing
*
strikethrough denotes free agent departure
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Tom Brady
Brian Hoyer
Danny Etling
RUNNING BACK
Sony Michel
James White
Rex Burkhead
James Develin
Brandon Bolden
WIDE RECEIVER
Julian Edelman
Phillip Dorsett
Cordarrelle Patterson
Bruce Ellington
Maurice Harris
Braxton Berrios
Matthew Slater
Josh Gordon (currently serving indefinite suspension)
TIGHT END
Rob Gronkowski
Dwayne Allen
Jacob Hollister
Matt LaCosse
Stephen Anderson
Ryan Izzo
OFFENSIVE LINE
Left tackle:
Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn, Cole Croston
Left guard: Joe Thuney, Ted Karras
Center: David Andrews, James Ferentz, Jake Eldrenkamp
Right guard: Shaq Mason, Brian Schwenke
Right tackle: Marcus Cannon, Dan Skipper, Ryker Matthews
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
Trey Flowers
Michael Bennett
Deatrich Wise
Adrian Clayborn
Keionta Davis
Derek Rivers
John Simon
Ufamba Kamalu
Trent Harris
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Malcom Brown
Lawrence Guy
Adam Butler
Mike Pennel
Frank Herron
David Parry
LINEBACKER
Dont'a Hightower
Elandon Roberts
Kyle Van Noy
Brandon King
Ja'Whaun Bentley
Christian Sam
Calvin Munson
CORNERBACK
Stephon Gilmore
Jason McCourty
J.C. Jackson
Jonathan Jones
Keion Crossen
Duke Dawson Sr.
SAFETY
Devin McCourty
Patrick Chung
Duron Harmon
Obi Melifonwu
Terrence Brooks
Nate Ebner
A.J. Howard
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker:
Punter:
Long snapper: Joe Cardona
