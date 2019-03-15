Resetting Patriots' 2019 depth chart after flurry of free-agent moves originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

NFL free agency is but two days old, and your defending Super Bowl champions already look different than the squad that beat the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3.

The New England Patriots haven't made any big splashes yet, but they've gotten quite busy in "second wave" free agency, building out their roster with depth adds while letting some stars of the 2018 team walk in free agency.

The Patriots are far from done, but after Thursday's flurry of reported signings and departures, let's catch our breath to reset New England's roster entering the weekend.

*bold denotes new addition or free agent re-signing

* strikethrough denotes free agent departure



OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Tom Brady

Brian Hoyer

Danny Etling







RUNNING BACK

Sony Michel

James White

Rex Burkhead

James Develin

Brandon Bolden











WIDE RECEIVER

Julian Edelman

Phillip Dorsett

Cordarrelle Patterson

Bruce Ellington

Maurice Harris

Braxton Berrios

Matthew Slater

Josh Gordon (currently serving indefinite suspension)

















TIGHT END

Rob Gronkowski

Dwayne Allen

Jacob Hollister

Matt LaCosse

Stephen Anderson

Ryan Izzo













OFFENSIVE LINE

Left tackle: Trent Brown , Isaiah Wynn, Cole Croston

Left guard: Joe Thuney, Ted Karras

Center: David Andrews, James Ferentz, Jake Eldrenkamp

Right guard: Shaq Mason, Brian Schwenke

Right tackle: Marcus Cannon, Dan Skipper, Ryker Matthews











DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

Trey Flowers

Michael Bennett

Deatrich Wise

Adrian Clayborn

Keionta Davis

Derek Rivers

John Simon

Ufamba Kamalu

Trent Harris



















DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Malcom Brown

Lawrence Guy

Adam Butler

Mike Pennel

Frank Herron

David Parry













LINEBACKER

Dont'a Hightower

Elandon Roberts

Kyle Van Noy

Brandon King

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Christian Sam

Calvin Munson















CORNERBACK

Stephon Gilmore

Jason McCourty

J.C. Jackson

Jonathan Jones

Keion Crossen

Duke Dawson Sr.













SAFETY

Devin McCourty

Patrick Chung

Duron Harmon

Obi Melifonwu

Terrence Brooks

Nate Ebner

A.J. Howard















SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker:

Punter:

Long snapper: Joe Cardona







