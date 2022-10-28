Resetting Michigan State football’s RB recruiting board

Michigan State lost a huge commitment in the form of Kedrick Reescano yesterday. The longtime 4-star commit was a focal point of the class, and now the Spartan coaching staff will be forced to replace him.

There are still a lot of viable options for the Spartans to consider and running backs coach Effrem Reed will look to secure some of those options before the December early signing period.

Michigan State will look to take two running backs in this class, so expect a lot of heat to be turned up on this list:

Jeremiah Cobb (Auburn Commit)

Jeremiah Cobb drew a lot of attention when Mel Tucker and Effrem Reed visited the 4-star during the bye week. While it appears he is firm in his Auburn commitment, if Bryan Harsin is let go, the Spartans may have a chance at one of his last two official visits.

Darius Taylor (Minnesota Commit)

Darius Taylor is a standout at Walled Lake Western High School, a school that Michigan State has recruited well in recent history. The high 3-star Minnesota commit is someone the Spartans have been secretly working on for a month or two now. I would expect the pressure to heat up in this recruitment in the month of November.

Javin Simpkins (Georgia Tech commit)

One of the most recent targets added to the board, Simpkins has been a longtime Georgia Tech commit, but a coaching change in Atlanta has opened the door for the Spartans to target the Miami native. I would expect MSU to push for an official visit here.

Treyaun Webb (Florida commit)

Another committed prospect the Spartans coaching staff visited in the bye week, Treyaun Webb is someone MSU would love to have on campus for an official visit. It doesn’t seem likely as of now, but that won’t keep the staff from trying.

Jaelon Barbarin

One of my personal favorite running backs in the class, Jaelon Barbarin from Simi Valley, California, brings a skill set the Spartans desperately need. Barbarin is known for his unreal track speed (running a 10.37 in the 100m dash), and is one of the fastest recruits in the country. He would provide flexibility for the Spartans as a RB or slot wide receiver. He is set to officially visit MSU on December 10th.

Jaylen Johnson

Jaylen Johnson is an uncommitted 3-star running back that attends Appling County High School in Baxley, Georgia. The Spartans have just re-offered the running back and will look to get him on campus within the next month.

Cameron Wallace

The Spartans recently offered Cameron Wallace, a Mount Vernon, Georgia, native. Originally it was as a defensive back, but the Spartans have shifted their focus to him as a running back. Penn State also see’s Wallace as an RB and is making a push for him as well.

T.J. Harvison

The third running back Michigan State has offered from Georgia. The Bowdon, Georgia, native has had a huge senior year that has seen him pick up interest from power five schools. It is unclear as of now if MSU will host him on a visit.

Sedrick Irvin Jr. (Stanford commit)

This is pure speculation, as it does not appear that the staff has contacted Sed Jr. but as MSU fans know, the legacy his dad left at MSU would be an intriguing situation for Sed Jr. to continue. Maybe MSU circles around and asks?

