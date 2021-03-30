Resetting the Lions depth chart after the first two weeks of free agency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The list of players who have come into Detroit and left the Lions for other teams over the first two weeks of free agency is a lengthy one. That makes it a good time to reset the depth chart for the current Lions roster.

This is an early projection based on who is on the roster as of March 30th. Obviously there are more players coming to Detroit, be it as a free agent or in the team’s 2021 NFL draft class. But for now, this is the Lions up-to-date depth chart.

Quarterback

Jared Goff via the Detroit Lions

Starter: Jared Goff Reserves: Tim Boyle, David Blough The team has added Goff and Boyle in the offseason. Goff will be the starter, but the battle behind him will be interesting. The Lions could still draft another developmental-type player in the draft.

Running back

(AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Starter: D'Andre Swift Reserves: Jamaal Williams, Kerryon Johnson

Fullbacks

Starter: Nick Bawden Reserve: Jason Cabinda Swift is the starter but Williams didn't come to Detroit as a free agent to not play a lot. The team needs at least one more addition to the backfield for training camp. At fullback, Bawden and Cabinda shape up to be a camp battle for the position. Cabinda is also listed at linebacker.

Tight end

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Starter: T.J. Hockenson Reserves: Josh Hill, Hunter Bryant, Alize Mack, Hunter Thedford Hockenson took a huge step up in his second season and is a burgeoning Pro Bowler. Hill was signed to do the dirty work and he's done that very well with Dan Campbell as his coach in New Orleans. Bryant is a receiving-oriented TE who flashed a little at the end of his rookie campaign in 2020 and could step up.

Wide receiver

(AP Photo/Leon Halip)

Starters: Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, Quintez Cephus Reserves: Kalif Raymond, Damion Ratley, Geronimo Allison, Victor Bolden, Tom Kennedy Even with four new additions in the top five here, there is still room for much more. This is the most unsettled position on the depth chart. Williams is the most likely to stick in the starting lineup of the current projected trio.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Starters (L-R): Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Tyrell Crosby Reserves: Matt Nelson (T), Evan Brown (C), Dan Skipper (T), Logan Stenberg (G/C) The starting five, if everyone is healthy, is one of the NFL's better units. Vaitai could wind up kicking back outside to right tackle but that would require bringing in a guard. There is room for a tackle who can also play guard as part of the draft class, as well as a developmental-type of interior lineman.

Defensive line

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Starters: Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara, Michael Brockers, Nick Williams Reserves: Julian Okwara, Da'Shawn Hand, John Penisini, Austin Bryant, Charles Harris, Kevin Strong, Jashon Cornell, Kevin Strong, Joel Heath Without knowing the exact base scheme, I simply listed the four top talents as the starters here. Expect three of them to be on the field at the start, with either Julian Okwara or Austin Bryant swapping in as a stand-up EDGE if desired. There's a surprising amount of quality depth here, especially on the inside.

Linebacker

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Jamie Collins, Alex Anzalone Reserves: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jahlani Tavai, Anthony Pittman This is again projecting the new scheme to be modeled like the rest of the NFL, where a 4-2-5 base plays over 60 percent of all snaps. Collins is the alpha athlete and has thrived in that situation before, while Anzalone chose to come to Detroit to be with coordinator Aaron Glenn and Campbell from New Orleans. In three-LB sets, Reeves-Maybin would play against lighter offensive packages (3 WR) and either Dion Hamilton or Tavai against heavier sets 12 or 22 personnel). For now...

Cornerback

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Starters: Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah Reserves: Mike Ford, Tony McRae Yeah, that's it for now. Expect at least two more additions, likely a starting slot corner. Okudah and Oruwariye have potential to be a good outside tandem but each much step up in the new scheme.

Safety

(AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Starters: Tracy Walker, Will Harris, C.J. Moore Reserves: Jalen Elliott, Bobby Price If the Lions move to the modern NFL and run a base nickel, they must add at least one more starting safety. Walker can play as a free safety or the "heavy" slot, which gives the team flexibility. Neither Elliott nor Price has ever taken an NFL snap, and Moore plays almost exclusively on special teams.

Specialists

(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Long snapper: Don Muhlbach Punter: Jack Fox Kicker: Randy Bullock, Matthew Wright Newcomer Bullock will battle Wright for the kicking job, taking over for Matt Prater. The Lions are in great shape at punter and long snapper, no competition needed.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Justin Fields runs blistering 40 at Ohio State Pro Day

    Ohio State QB Justin Fields burned up the surface with a 4.44 40 on Ohio State Pro Day

  • Chris Simms’ 2021 NFL Draft CB and Safety Rankings

    Chris Simms sat down with Paul Burmeister to discuss his top cornerbacks and safeties ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, scheduled to take place on April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.

  • Ex-Lions DT Danny Shelton signs with the New York Giants

    Shelton joins Kenny Golladay in moving from Detroit to New York

  • Chris Spielman among Lions contingency at Ohio State’s pro day

    The Buckeyes have several prospects to know

  • Eagles need for a starting CB opposite Darius Slay named the biggest remaining question

    Eagles need for a starting CB opposite Darius Slay named the biggest question mark

  • 2 most likely reasons why Packers haven’t done anything to Aaron Rodgers’ contract yet

    Nothing has been done between Rodgers and the Packers. Yet. Here are some possible reasons why.

  • Miguel Cabrera, Akil Baddoo crush homers in Detroit Tigers' 5-2 win over Yankees

    For the Detroit Tigers, 37-year-old Miguel Cabrera and 22-year-old Akil Baddoo combined to go 3-for-6 with two home runs and five RBIs.

  • Has Evan Mobley or Jalen Suggs shaken up No. 1 pick debate with NCAA tourney runs?

    The NCAA men's tournament is the biggest stage in college basketball. Which player has impressed NBA scouts the most and who is the safest pick at No. 1? Yahoo Sports breaks down the top three draft prospects and how they've fared in the tournament.

  • Westeros lives, onstage: 'Game of Thrones' play coming in 2023 for fans of books, HBO series

    Pop culture phenomenon "Game of Thrones" will bring swords and dragons to the stage in a play in 2023.

  • NBA sets dates for 2021 draft, lottery

    Other details about the draft amid the changing COVID-19 landscape are unclear.

  • Omar Payne joins growing list of players to leave Florida

    GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida's rebuilding project continues to grow. Forward Omar Payne entered the transfer portal Tuesday and became the fifth player to leave coach Mike White's program since the end of the season. The 6-foot-10 Payne joined shooting guard Noah Locke, backup point guard Ques Glover and reserve forward Osayi Osifo in looking to play elsewhere next season.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Francis Ngannou wants to fight Jon Jones, despite Dana White’s doubts

    After knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round to win the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou spoke to the media at the post-fight press conference about what could be next for his career. Earlier in the evening at the press conference, UFC president Dana White said he was 100-percent willing to make a title fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones. But White also expressed doubt that Jones actually wanted the fight. If it were up to Ngannou, however, his next opponent would be the pound-for-pound king in Jones rather than a rematch against top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis for the title. “Obviously Jon Jones makes more sense for me. But either way, I’m gonna fight,” Ngannou said. “If Jon Jones doesn’t come to heavyweight, the division has to move. As the new heavyweight champion, I’ve decided to put more activity in the division than [the division] has been in the past two or three years.” Ngannou maintained that while he’ll let the contenders call him out and not the other way around, along with letting the UFC make the decisions as to what is next for him, the newly crowned heavyweight champion would prefer to face Jon Jones next. “I might be the champ, but I don’t make the call,” Ngannou said. “The UFC decides what really happens. But for what I want or what I would like? Yes, I would like [Jones].” TRENDING > Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou Francis Ngannou still thinks Jon Jones fight makes sense (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Francis Ngannou rubber faces Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

  • Clippers trade Lou Williams to Hawks for Rajon Rondo

    Rondo returns to Los Angeles after playing with the Lakers last season.

  • Former Steeler discusses the potential of Pittsburgh signing Le’Veon Bell

    Could the Steelers bring back Le'Veon Bell?

  • Detroit Lions 'comfortable' picking at No. 7, not surprised by early NFL draft trades

    With QBs now expected to go with the first four picks, the Detroit Lions could land the draft's top OT, WR or TE in Round 1

  • NCAA kicks Oregon State Beavers out of hotel in the middle of the night after Elite 8 loss

    The NCAA has gotten it wrong this whole tournament...

  • Former Celtic Daniel Theis throws down must-see dunk in Bulls debut

    Daniel Theis started off his Chicago Bulls career with a bang after being traded by the Boston Celtics.

  • Where the remaining QBs will land and how it impacts the Patriots

    Reassessing QB destinations after Friday's trades involving the 49ers, Dolphins and Eagles

  • UConn's Geno Auriemma cites LeBron James to defend controversial no-call in win over Baylor

    Auriemma said that a game is more than its final call, even if that final call is controversial.