Resetting the Lions depth chart after the first two weeks of free agency

The list of players who have come into Detroit and left the Lions for other teams over the first two weeks of free agency is a lengthy one. That makes it a good time to reset the depth chart for the current Lions roster.

This is an early projection based on who is on the roster as of March 30th. Obviously there are more players coming to Detroit, be it as a free agent or in the team’s 2021 NFL draft class. But for now, this is the Lions up-to-date depth chart.

Quarterback

Jared Goff via the Detroit Lions

Starter: Jared Goff Reserves: Tim Boyle, David Blough The team has added Goff and Boyle in the offseason. Goff will be the starter, but the battle behind him will be interesting. The Lions could still draft another developmental-type player in the draft.

Running back

(AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Starter: D'Andre Swift Reserves: Jamaal Williams, Kerryon Johnson

Fullbacks

Starter: Nick Bawden Reserve: Jason Cabinda Swift is the starter but Williams didn't come to Detroit as a free agent to not play a lot. The team needs at least one more addition to the backfield for training camp. At fullback, Bawden and Cabinda shape up to be a camp battle for the position. Cabinda is also listed at linebacker.

Tight end

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Starter: T.J. Hockenson Reserves: Josh Hill, Hunter Bryant, Alize Mack, Hunter Thedford Hockenson took a huge step up in his second season and is a burgeoning Pro Bowler. Hill was signed to do the dirty work and he's done that very well with Dan Campbell as his coach in New Orleans. Bryant is a receiving-oriented TE who flashed a little at the end of his rookie campaign in 2020 and could step up.

Wide receiver

(AP Photo/Leon Halip)

Starters: Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, Quintez Cephus Reserves: Kalif Raymond, Damion Ratley, Geronimo Allison, Victor Bolden, Tom Kennedy Even with four new additions in the top five here, there is still room for much more. This is the most unsettled position on the depth chart. Williams is the most likely to stick in the starting lineup of the current projected trio.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Starters (L-R): Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Tyrell Crosby Reserves: Matt Nelson (T), Evan Brown (C), Dan Skipper (T), Logan Stenberg (G/C) The starting five, if everyone is healthy, is one of the NFL's better units. Vaitai could wind up kicking back outside to right tackle but that would require bringing in a guard. There is room for a tackle who can also play guard as part of the draft class, as well as a developmental-type of interior lineman.

Defensive line

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Starters: Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara, Michael Brockers, Nick Williams Reserves: Julian Okwara, Da'Shawn Hand, John Penisini, Austin Bryant, Charles Harris, Kevin Strong, Jashon Cornell, Kevin Strong, Joel Heath Without knowing the exact base scheme, I simply listed the four top talents as the starters here. Expect three of them to be on the field at the start, with either Julian Okwara or Austin Bryant swapping in as a stand-up EDGE if desired. There's a surprising amount of quality depth here, especially on the inside.

Linebacker

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Jamie Collins, Alex Anzalone Reserves: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jahlani Tavai, Anthony Pittman This is again projecting the new scheme to be modeled like the rest of the NFL, where a 4-2-5 base plays over 60 percent of all snaps. Collins is the alpha athlete and has thrived in that situation before, while Anzalone chose to come to Detroit to be with coordinator Aaron Glenn and Campbell from New Orleans. In three-LB sets, Reeves-Maybin would play against lighter offensive packages (3 WR) and either Dion Hamilton or Tavai against heavier sets 12 or 22 personnel). For now...

Cornerback

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Starters: Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah Reserves: Mike Ford, Tony McRae Yeah, that's it for now. Expect at least two more additions, likely a starting slot corner. Okudah and Oruwariye have potential to be a good outside tandem but each much step up in the new scheme.

Safety

(AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Starters: Tracy Walker, Will Harris, C.J. Moore Reserves: Jalen Elliott, Bobby Price If the Lions move to the modern NFL and run a base nickel, they must add at least one more starting safety. Walker can play as a free safety or the "heavy" slot, which gives the team flexibility. Neither Elliott nor Price has ever taken an NFL snap, and Moore plays almost exclusively on special teams.

Specialists

(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Long snapper: Don Muhlbach Punter: Jack Fox Kicker: Randy Bullock, Matthew Wright Newcomer Bullock will battle Wright for the kicking job, taking over for Matt Prater. The Lions are in great shape at punter and long snapper, no competition needed.

